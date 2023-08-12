"U committed or u got an offer N**ga?" - CBB fans get confused over Bryce James’ Notre Dame HS transfer post on IG

Bryce James, LeBron James' younger son, recently announced that he will represent Notre Dame High School in the upcoming season. The announcement, however, left many college basketball fans confused, as some believed the youngster had joined the Fighting Irish.

The 6-foot-6 wing played for Sierra Canyon High School alongside his older brother, Bronny James. But after Bronny left for college, Bryce enrolled at Campbell Hall this summer after his first two years at Sierra Canyon. And now Bryce James has taken his talents elsewhere.

James took to X and Instagram to announce his transfer from Campbell Hall to Notre Dame. As many fans wondered, it won't be the Fighting Irish, but instead the Sherman Oaks.

This news sent a wave around the internet as fans wondered whether the 16-year-old had committed to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. While James still has a few years before his collegiate-level decision, this transfer news was as surprising.

Fans on Instagram were initially puzzled upon hearing the transfer, pouring in with all sorts of comments.

One fan wrote:

"U committed or u got an offer N**ga?"

James has been a decent player so far in his high school career. Joining Sherman Oaks, the defending CIF Division I state champions, Bryce has a chance to shine in his junior season.

Bryce James showed out at EYBL

Sierra Canyon v Cleveland

Bryce James seems ready for the next level, as seen in his EYBL performance. Bryce scored 8.3 points and 2.8 rebounds, playing for the U-16 Strive for Greatness team.

James' athleticism and mid-range game have improved as he can create his shots while penetrating defenses.

Not only that, but Bryce James is also an excellent defender, chasing blocks and recording steals. At Notre Dame, James, the four-star recruit, will have a perfect opportunity to prove himself among the top players in the country.

James has already received an offer from the Northeast Conference program Duquesne Dukes. This is only the start for James, as he'll have multiple schools offer him a spot as he continues to play.

Like his older brother, James is a pretty good shooter too. Bronny recently committed to the University of Southern California and put up great numbers at Sierra Canyon.

Bryce, on the other hand, has the potential to perform at the same level, though it will be interesting to see whether he can do it consistently.

Fans, as well as scouts, have a lot of expectations from the teen. Bryce James has much to prove, entering his junior year and taking the next step in his career.