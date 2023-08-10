LeBron James is hyped as his son, Bryce James, transfers to Notre Dame High School

On Wednesday, news broke that Bryce James, son of LA Lakers star forward LeBron James, has transferred to Notre Dame High School in Sherman Oaks, California. This comes after Bryce previously transferred from Sierra Canyon School in Chatsworth, California, to Campbell Hall School in Studio City, California, in May.

LeBron then wasted no time hyping up his son’s decision and announced his latest move via a graphic on Instagram:

“H.I.M. Let’s go Maximus!!”

More on Bryce James’ decision to transfer to Notre Dame

Former Sierra Canyon shooting guard Bryce James

SBLive Sports’ Tarek Fattal, who broke the news of Bryce James’ decision to transfer to Notre Dame, also provided some additional information on the move.

According to Fattal, James’ decision had been in planning for weeks but was delayed after his brother, Bronny James, suffered a cardiac arrest on July 24. Bryce reportedly visited Notre Dame’s campus three days prior, on July 21, after registering interest in enrolling at the school.

However, with Bronny now back home and in recovery, Bryce was able to complete his enrollment this week. He is now set to compete with the Knights during the 2023-24 season. According to Notre Dame coach Matt Sargeant, James already participated in his first practice with the team on Wednesday.

It’s been in motion for weeks. Bryce toured campus July 21. A Campbell Hall official confirmed James un-enrolled from the school Wednesday.

highschool.si.com/national/2023/… BREAKING: Bryce James (‘25) has completed enrollment to Notre Dame/Sherman Oaks. Will not attend Campbell Hall.It’s been in motion for weeks. Bryce toured campus July 21. A Campbell Hall official confirmed James un-enrolled from the school Wednesday.

Before his transfer, Bryce spent a short time playing with Campbell Hall over the summer. The Vikings, led by former UCLA assistant coach David Grace, reportedly went winless (0-4) at the Section 7 tournament in Arizona.

Prior to his brief time with Campbell Hall, Bryce played his first two high school seasons with Sierra Canyon. Last season, he split his time between the school’s junior varsity and varsity teams. The 16-year-old averaged 3.8 points per game over 12 varsity games with the Trailblazers. He is currently ranked as a three-star recruit and the 102nd-best player in the class of 2025 by 247Sports.

Following his latest transfer, James now joins a Notre Dame team featuring three-star recruit Jayden Harper and four-star recruit Mercy Miller, son of rapper Master P. So, the school will undoubtedly receive a ton of media coverage next season.

