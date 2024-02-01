UCF basketball injury report vs Baylor, Jan. 31: Latest on C.J. Walker, Shemarri Allen and more

The UCF Knights are trying to continue their good start to the season as they are 12-7 (3-4 Big 12) but are heading into a game against the 18th-ranked Baylor Bears.

Let's take a look at the Knights' most recent injury updates and see what the status of each player is.

UCF basketball injury report: Jan. 31

C.J. Walker, Forward

Senior forward C.J. Walker has been limited in his ability to play the last few seasons but is officially listed as questionable with an undisclosed injury. He has not played since Jan. 23 against the West Virginia Mountaineers and missed one game due to the injury.

Walker has played in just eight games and has not been shooting the ball well, as he has a shooting split of 33.3/14.3/65.2 while averaging 6.9 points, 5.0 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.6 blocks and 0.5 steals in 21.9 minutes on the court.

Shemarri Allen, Guard

Senior guard Shemarri Allen has been dealing with an ankle injury after he rolled his ankle in last week's game against the West Virginia Mountaineers. He was helped off the court in the middle of the second half due to the injury and left the arena on crutches.

Allen was seen in a walking boot ahead of Saturday's game against the Cincinnati Bearcats and is officially listed as questionable for tonight's game.

So far this season, he is averaging 7.2 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 0.7 blocks and 1.9 steals in 28.7 minutes per game. However, his shooting numbers have been less than ideal, as he is shooting 37.1% from the floor, 22.6% from three and 60.0% from the free-throw line.

Mikey Williams, Guard

Despite being inactive, Mikey Williams is not available to play for any game throughout the season. He transferred earlier this month from the Memphis Tigers but will not be able to play due to transferring. The earliest we can see Mikey Williams appearing on a college court in a game situation would be in the 2024-25 season.

