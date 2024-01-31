UCF vs Baylor Predictions, Odds and Picks - Jan. 31 | College Basketball Season 2023-24

The 18th-ranked Baylor Bears are heading to the Addition Financial Arena for a Big 12 Conference matchup on Wednesday evening against the UCF Knights. The game will tip off at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT.

The Bears (14-5, 3-3 Big 12) lost the previous three games after a massive 105-102 triple-overtime home loss against the TCU Horned Frogs on Saturday. They (12-7, 3-4) are coming off a 68-57 road loss against the Cincinnati Bearcats.

Baylor vs. UCF betting odds

Team Spread Total Moneyline Baylor Bears -2.5 (-120) Over 138.5 (-115) -150 UCF Knights +2.5 (+100) Under 138.5 (-105) +130

Baylor vs. UCF head-to-head

There is no history between the Baylor Bears and the Central Florida Knights on the hardwood as they haven't played against one another before tonight's game.

Where to watch Baylor vs. UCF

This Big 12 Conference matchup is going to be available to watch on both streaming and linear television. The game is going to air on the Big 12 Network on traditional television, while also being available for streaming on YouTube TV, ESPN+ and Fubo.

Baylor vs. UCF key injuries

Baylor

Forward Yanis Ndjonga: Knee (OUT)

UCF

Forward C.J. Walker: Undisclosed (Questionable)

Guard Shemarri Allen: Ankle (Questionable)

Guard Mikey Williams: Eligibility (OUT)

Baylor vs. UCF: Best picks and prediction

The spread being this close shows how similar these programs are in this game. With no previous history, there is not much tape, and the Bears could be losing late in the game.

When diving into the defenses throughout the last handful of games, Bayor gave up 82.7 points in their previous three games, while Central Florida allowed 63.6 points in their last five games.

While the shooting percentages show a major difference, the ability to defend really gives the feeling in the opposite direction.

The Knights are 27th in college basketball with a 40.1 opposing field goal percentage, while the Bears are 202nd with a 44.6 opposing shooting percentage. That difference is going to be critical as it should elevate UCF's scoring, while diminishing Baylor's.

With both programs doing well in terms of covering the spread, go with the UCF Knights getting 2.5 points at home to cover.

Pick: UCF Knights +2.5 (+100)

