Alabama vs Georgia Predictions, Odds and Picks - Jan. 31 | College Basketball Season 2023-24

We have an exhilarating Southeastern Conference game inside the Stegeman Coliseum on Wednesday evening as the 24th-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide take on the Georgia Bulldogs. The game will tip off at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT.

The Crimson Tide (14-6, 6-1 SEC) are on a two-game winning streak after a high-scoring 109-88 home victory over the LSU Tigers on Saturday. The Bulldogs (14-6, 4-3) are coming off a tough 102-98 overtime road loss on Saturday against the Florida Gators.

Alabama vs. Georgia betting odds

Team Spread Total Moneyline Alabama Crimson Tide -5.5 (-120) Over 165.5 (-115) -270 Georgia Bulldogs +5.5 (+100) Under 165.5 (-105) +220

Alabama vs. Georgia head-to-head

The Crimson Tide and the Bulldogs are very familiar with one another, as this will be the 151st meeting between these two programs. Alabama has dominated this series as they hold a 98-52 record against Georgia.

The Crimson Tide dominated last time out as they played on Feb. 18, 2023, with Alabam picking up a 108-59 home victory.

Where to watch Alabama vs. Georgia

This game is going to be airing on both linear television and streaming. The game will be broadcast on the SEC Network while you can stream the game on the ESPN+ app, Fubo and YouTube TV.

Alabama vs. Georgia key injuries

Alabama

No injuries to report

Georgia

Guard Justin Hill: Ankle (Questionable)

Alabama vs. Georgia: Best picks and prediction

These offenses are going to be electric in this game and should be able to continue pushing the score higher. When looking at the previous handful of games, the Crimson Tide are averaging 86.8 points in their last five games, while the Bulldogs are scoring 84.0 points in their previous four games.

Throughout the season, both teams are shooting the ball extremely well, as Alabama is connecting on 48.6% from the field while Georgia is shooting 43.4% from the floor. Getting offensive rebounds is going to show that even if they miss a shot, the team can have a second-chance opportunity and not have many possessions without a basket.

When looking at the offensive rebounds per game, these teams are crashing the boards as the Bulldogs are averaging 8.1 per game while the Crimson Tide are grabbing 10.5 offensive rebounds a night. All in all, go with the over as the better play despite the number feeling uncomfortably high at first glance.

Pick: Over 165.5 points (-115)

