Purdue vs Northwestern Predictions, Odds and Picks - Jan. 31 | College Basketball Season 2023-24

The Northwestern Wildcats and the second-ranked Purdue Boilermakers are battling it out at Mackey Arena on Wednesday evening. The game will tip off at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT.

The Wildcats (15-5, 6-3 Big Ten) are on a two-game winning streak after an 83-58 home win against the Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday. The Boilermakers (19-2, 8-2) have won five consecutive games, as they last won on Sunday against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on the road, 68-60.

Northwestern vs. Purdue betting odds

Team Spread Total Moneyline Northwestern Wildcats +13.5 (-120) Over 142.5 (-105) +575 Purdue Boilermakers -13.5 (EVEN) Under 142.5 (-115) -850

Northwestern vs. Purdue head-to-head

The Northwestern Wildcats and Purdue Boilermakers are playing against one another for the 41st time in the history of the program.

The Boilermakers are doing well in this series, as they are 26-14 against the Wildcats. However, Northwestern is on a two-game winning streak in this matchup, with the last game being on Dec. 1, 2023, where the Wildcats picked up a 92-88 overtime home victory.

Where to watch Northwestern vs. Purdue

This game is going to be available on the Big Ten Network for linear television and it will be able to stream as well. If you are not able to be in front of a television, you can stream this game on the Fox Sports app, YouTube TV or Fubo.

Northwestern vs. Purdue key injuries

Northwestern

Guard Parker Strauss: Undisclosed (OUT)

Purdue

No injuries to report

Northwestern vs. Purdue: Best picks and prediction

The Purdue Boilermakers are one of the most complete programs and need to step up to ensure there is no upset happening.

The ability to rebound is significant and there is a major difference here as the Wildcats are averaging 30.3 total rebounds per game compared to the Boilermakers' 41.2 total rebounds per game.

The one thing that Northwestern is going to struggle with is defending one of the top players, senior center Zach Edey. He is second in points, fourth in rebounds and 18th in field goal percentage.

He is averaging 23.0 points, 11.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 2.3 blocks in 29.9 minutes per game. Edey has also shown the ability to shoot 62.7% from the floor.

The boilermakers should dominate and easily cover the spread in this game.

Pick: Purdue Boilermakers -13.5 (Even)

