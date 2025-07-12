"UCLA fumbled this one": Hoops fans react as Trevor Ariza's son Tajh Ariza plans visits to Oregon, USC & others

Trevor Ariza's son Tajh Ariza, ranked No. 8 on 247Sports' Class of 2026 rankings, is among the most coveted players in his class. On Friday, 247Sports shared a post on Instagram showing Ariza's upcoming official visits to colleges.

He is scheduled to visit Oregon on September 6, followed by a visit to UNC on September 12. Later in September, he will visit USC on the 20th. Ariza is also in the process of scheduling a visit with Texas.

Fans showed active interest in Ariza's commitment plans. Although UCLA has extended Ariza an offer, he hasn't scheduled a visit there yet, leaving some fans disappointed.

"UCLA fumbled on this one," a fan commented.

"UCLA over all these schools!!!" another fan said.

Other fans rooted for their favourite teams.

"UNC would be so🔥," a user's comment read.

"Let’s go get USC Trojans believe it," another user wrote.

"Let's go Trojans," another comment read.

Others believe Ariza will be an asset wherever he decides to go.

"Wherever he goes he gon make an impact…" a fan said.

Among other offers, the five-star small forward received are from UCLA, Arkansas, Kansas, Washington, UNLV, Arizona State, Kentucky, Kansas State, California State University-Northridge, Florida, Nebraska and Alabama.

Tajh Ariza sends a bold message ahead of his senior year as he returns from injury

Tajh Ariza is preparing to return to the court for his senior year after missing summer basketball due to injury. On Friday, he posted a video on Instagram with the caption:

"I'll be back soon for the ones who doubted me."

The post included media clippings of his name, gym workouts and court drills.

In the voiceover, Ariza talked about the mental challenges during recovery.

"This whole thing has been mental for me," he said in the video. "Trying to figure out just ways to keep going, keep pushing through this adversity that I'm dealing with right now."

The 6-foot-9 forward emphasised how being sidelined impacted him. He said:

"You know it sucks when you're hurt, especially because I can't play the sport I love … So, I'm getting stronger off the court, lifting, honing in on the little details every day."

However, Ariza remains focused on his long-term goals and is determined to achieve them.

"I see myself in the league, number one draft pick, winning a championship, MVP, and if I don't get it, I'mma get it next year," he added.

Last season, Ariza led Westchester to a 24-10 record and helped the team win the LA City Section Western League title before injury.

