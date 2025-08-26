  • home icon
  • College Basketball
  • "UCLA needs props": Azzi Fudd sheds light on 'top notch' recruiting process before committing to UConn

"UCLA needs props": Azzi Fudd sheds light on 'top notch' recruiting process before committing to UConn

By Victor Isikhueme
Published Aug 26, 2025 20:24 GMT
Cincinnati Reds v Washington Nationals - Source: Getty
UConn Huskies' Azzi Fudd (image credit: getty)

Azzi Fudd shared her experience from her recruitment process in November 2020 before she committed to the UConn Huskies. Fudd credited the road trips and informal visits for shaping her perspective that led her to Storrs.

Ad

Fudd became one of UConn’s highly touted recruits after stopping at campuses across the country. Her family’s approach gave her a unique advantage before her commitment. Fudd also expressed her appreciation to UCLA’s unique approach in recruiting her.

“When I went to UCLA,” Fudd said on Friday, via "Fudd Around and Find Out." “Someone actually stopped me on a golf cart, showed me a magazine with my picture in it and said, ‘Are you Fudd?’ UCLA needs props, because their recruiting was top notch. They were really creative with what they would send and do.”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

She vividly remembered certain stops, like visiting Notre Dame where her younger brothers went “absolutely insane” at the dining hall buffet. It left her embarrassed as they piled food onto their plates.

“So, my family was a road trip family,” Fudd said. “To every AU tournament we went, we drove most of them. We’d leave early and stop at whatever school we were passing, whether they were recruiting me or not. At the time, I didn’t understand it.
Ad
"I was like, ‘Why are we doing this?’ But as I got older, I was grateful because when it came time to make a decision, I already had a feel for what I liked and didn’t like.”
youtube-cover
Ad

Despite the strong impressions from several programs, Fudd ultimately chose the Huskies. She was a five-star recruit and the No. 1-ranked prospect in the Class of 2021 by ESPN. Fudd reportedly received her first scholarship offer from Maryland as early as sixth grade. By high school, her list of suitors included schools like UCLA, Notre Dame, Louisville, Oregon, Kentucky and Texas.

Fudd became the 12th No. 1 prospect to sign with UConn since 1998. For her, the recruiting process was filled with memorable stories and unique experiences.

Ad

Azzi Fudd dons pink hair with Stud Budz

UConn star Azzi Fudd’s latest look turned heads after she showed off her pink hair to match the Minnesota Lynx's Courtney Williams and Natisha Hiedeman. The "Fudd Around and Find Out" podcast shared an Instagram post on Aug. 13 that featured Stud Budz.

To promote an episode of her podcast, where Williams and Hiedeman were guests, Fudd changed her hair's color. The look was a nod to the Williams and Hiedeman's style.

Ad
“To tell you the truth, we had a bad day at practice,” Williams said. “She’s in the bathroom with the clippers.”
“(Lynx coach) Cheryl (Reeve) made me cry,” Hiedeman said.

The decision to dye their hair pink turned into a trademark look. Williams and Hiedeman have also been key contributors this season to Minnesota, which is in first place in the WNBA standings with a 30-7 record.

About the author
Victor Isikhueme

Victor Isikhueme

Victor Isikhueme is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with a Bachelor’s Degree in Building Technology. His passion for sports led him to become a sports writer and Victor has seven years of experience at V93 Media, Covenant University Premier League and AfroSport Media Network.

Victor ran track and field at high school and university (100m, 200m 4x100m, High Jump and Long Jump) and played football at university and at a semi-professional level.

His favorite basketball players are Zion Williamson and Steph Curry. Williamson because of his immense potential and Curry because of the way he changed the game.

When not working, Victor is a gamer, both competitively and casually. He enjoys listening to sports podcasts, watching sports shows and playing Football Manager.

Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications