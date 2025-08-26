Azzi Fudd shared her experience from her recruitment process in November 2020 before she committed to the UConn Huskies. Fudd credited the road trips and informal visits for shaping her perspective that led her to Storrs.Fudd became one of UConn’s highly touted recruits after stopping at campuses across the country. Her family’s approach gave her a unique advantage before her commitment. Fudd also expressed her appreciation to UCLA’s unique approach in recruiting her.“When I went to UCLA,” Fudd said on Friday, via &quot;Fudd Around and Find Out.&quot; “Someone actually stopped me on a golf cart, showed me a magazine with my picture in it and said, ‘Are you Fudd?’ UCLA needs props, because their recruiting was top notch. They were really creative with what they would send and do.”She vividly remembered certain stops, like visiting Notre Dame where her younger brothers went “absolutely insane” at the dining hall buffet. It left her embarrassed as they piled food onto their plates.“So, my family was a road trip family,” Fudd said. “To every AU tournament we went, we drove most of them. We’d leave early and stop at whatever school we were passing, whether they were recruiting me or not. At the time, I didn’t understand it. &quot;I was like, ‘Why are we doing this?’ But as I got older, I was grateful because when it came time to make a decision, I already had a feel for what I liked and didn’t like.”Despite the strong impressions from several programs, Fudd ultimately chose the Huskies. She was a five-star recruit and the No. 1-ranked prospect in the Class of 2021 by ESPN. Fudd reportedly received her first scholarship offer from Maryland as early as sixth grade. By high school, her list of suitors included schools like UCLA, Notre Dame, Louisville, Oregon, Kentucky and Texas.Fudd became the 12th No. 1 prospect to sign with UConn since 1998. For her, the recruiting process was filled with memorable stories and unique experiences.Azzi Fudd dons pink hair with Stud BudzUConn star Azzi Fudd’s latest look turned heads after she showed off her pink hair to match the Minnesota Lynx's Courtney Williams and Natisha Hiedeman. The &quot;Fudd Around and Find Out&quot; podcast shared an Instagram post on Aug. 13 that featured Stud Budz.To promote an episode of her podcast, where Williams and Hiedeman were guests, Fudd changed her hair's color. The look was a nod to the Williams and Hiedeman's style.“To tell you the truth, we had a bad day at practice,” Williams said. “She’s in the bathroom with the clippers.”“(Lynx coach) Cheryl (Reeve) made me cry,” Hiedeman said. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe decision to dye their hair pink turned into a trademark look. Williams and Hiedeman have also been key contributors this season to Minnesota, which is in first place in the WNBA standings with a 30-7 record.