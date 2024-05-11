UCLA Bruins guard Kiki Rice was one of the three protagonists chosen to star in the ESPN docuseries "Full Court Press," alongside WNBA rookies Caitlin Clark and Kamilla Cardoso. Rice is the only one returning to college basketball.

Rice had a stellar season for the Bruins last season, leading the team to the Sweet 16 while averaging 13.2 points on 44.9% shooting from the floor and 31.2% shooting from beyond the arc, 5.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists.

During an episode of the docuseries, the UCLA guard's father, John Rice, revealed his shock at how quickly his daughter has become a superstar, starring in her own ESPN docuseries alongside bona fide basketball stars.

"Obviously as a parent, you pinch yourself. When she was born, it was really important for me to try to create the environment where she had no questions about what she could achieve," John Rice said.

"I remember taking her down to one of our neighbor's places before we had a little basket in front of our house and I remember her taking that first shot. Little did we know that that was going to become her passion."

Rice comes from a sporting family, and her father John and brother Teo played college basketball for the Yale Bulldogs, while her mother Andrea played tennis for the program.

Her uncle Allan Houston played in the NBA, mostly for the New York Knicks, and her aunt Susan Rice was the national security advisor on President Barack Obama's staff.

Kiki Rice continues to break barriers

Kiki Rice is represented by the Wasserman Agency in her NIL endeavors; the agency counts among its clients NBA star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. With the departure of Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese, she could be one of the most marketable players in college women's basketball.

Most recently, highlighting her rapid growth in college sports, Kiki Rice became the first ever student-athlete to collaborate with the Jordan brand and get a player-exclusive shoe with the world-renowned brand. She has her own custom Air Jordan "Cherry Blossom" colorway.

Rice posted an Instagram story after the announcement of the collaboration was made.

“These are Sick!!” she wrote. “I’m so excited to share my first player edition shoe with Jordan Brand – the Air Jordan 38 Low 'Cherry Blossom.' It’s an absolute honor to be the first Jordan Brand NIL athlete to receive a PE, and I can’t wait for my teammates and coaches to rock it with me in the future!….Shout out to The District, my hometown!!”

On the red carpet of the premiere of the "Full Court Press" docuseries on Monday, Rice revealed that the fame that will come with being the protagonist of an ESPN docuseries alongside a star like Caitlin Clark will not split her focus.

“I think I’ve just focused on continuing to balance and prioritize. I know obviously my number one priorities are basketball and school,” Rice said. “I’m not losing perspective on what is getting me those opportunities in the first place.”

"Full Court Press" is likely to make Kiki Rice one of the most recognizable faces in women's college basketball and possibly the face of college basketball.