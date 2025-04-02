UConn fans get emotional as Dan Hurley bids farewell to Liam McNeeley for 2025 NBA Draft: "Is this an April fool's joke? I thought he was coming back"

Dan Hurley and the UConn Huskies have been the pinnacle of college basketball for the past two seasons. One of the biggest storylines to emerge following UConn's tournament exit was the departure of standout freshman Liam McNeeley.

After just one season with the program, Liam McNeeley announced his decision to leave the 2025 NBA Draft. His departure sparked a strong reaction from the head coach, who had noted admiration for the young star.

Dan Hurley's Heartwarming words for Liam McNeeley made fans emotional

Hurley took to social media to share his thoughts on McNeeley’s decision. On his X page, he re-tweeted a poster from Jonathan Givony with the caption:

"Skills will translate seamlessly to today’s NBA and his character is absolutely elite…work ethic…super competitive…great teammate…wants to be coached…desperately wants to win…confident yet humble. Good luck my man…it was a pleasure coaching you!"

While McNeeley’s move to the NBA was widely expected, some UConn fans found it hard to process, especially after the team's earlier-than-expected, 3-peat ending elimination from the NCAA Tournament. Many expressed their disbelief and commented,

"Is this an April Fool’s joke? I thought he was coming back!"

"Desperately wants to win" coming from Dan Hurley? That's high praise, " someone made a comment

"Not surprising but still sad, " another person said

"wish we had him for ONE more year. mcneeley and mullins would get it done !" someone else said

"Happy to see him go. Kid is a heck of a competitor," another comment reads

"That's right coach!" someone else said

"Damn. Knew it was coming but still hurts. Good luck Liam, thank you for everything, " someone else said.

Despite the emotional reactions from fans, McNeeley’s decision was far from surprising given his incredible freshman campaign. As a former five-star recruit, he entered UConn with high expectations and lived up to the hype.

Liam McNeeley, the stellar freshman this season

McNeeley was one of the most consistent contributors for the Huskies throughout the season. This has earned him well-deserved recognition as the Big East Freshman of the Year. He averaged 14.5 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per game. His performances were crucial in UConn’s success, and he started in 26 games as a freshman, per ESPN.

Initially ranked as the No. 2 small forward and the No. 10 overall player in the class of 2024 by 247Sports, McNeeley made his name before committing to UConn. His season further shot his draft stock up, with DraftExpress projecting him as a lottery pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.

Despite their immense talent, UConn's championship aspirations were cut short after a hard-fought loss to the No. 1 Florida Gators in the Round of 32.

With McNeeley’s departure and the loss in the NCAA Tournament, the Huskies now face a critical offseason. Hurley and his coaching staff will look to regroup, recruit aggressively, and develop their returning players to ensure UConn remains a force in college basketball.

