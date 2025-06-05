UConn HC Dan Hurley shuts down New York Knicks head coaching rumors with blunt answer

After much speculation about his future last offseason, UConn Huskies coach Dan Hurley decided to remain in college amid interest from the NBA. And with another high-profile job opening up, Hurley made it clear that he intends to stay in Storrs.

On Wednesday, Hurley was asked about the open New York Knicks head coaching job, and he quickly shut it down with a blunt answer.

“Not another summer of that,” Hurley adamantly said, per the Hartford Courant.

On Tuesday, New York relieved Tom Thibodeau of his head coaching duties just a week after he led the Knicks to their first Eastern Conference finals in 25 years.

Hurley, who grew up in nearby New Jersey, has been floated as a potential candidate for the Knicks job. The UConn coach entertained the possibility of jumping to the NBA with the Los Angeles Lakers last offseason, but he instead opted to sign a six-year, $50 million contract extension with the Huskies.

It appears Hurley is now focused on how he and his Huskies can carve out a better season next year. After back-to-back national titles in 2023 and 2024, they had a disappointing 2024-25 campaign with an overall record of 24-11, 14-6 during 2025 Big East conference play.

Dan Hurley shares what he and his coaching staff look for in building championship-contending teams

UConn Huskies 2024 national championship win. - Source: Imagn

Dan Hurley shared to the media what he and his coaching staff primarily focus on in crafting rosters that can compete for multiple NCAA national championships.

"It’s trial and error because it’s a completely different time. With the back-to-back championship teams, those teams were built over years together with supplementing with the transfer portal. Now you’re trying to find that balance, because there’s a lot of value in retention, because retention with really good players is the best thing you can do," Hurley explained, per the Courant.

"To be able to surround a blue chip freshman or two with really good players in retention and use the portal to fill important gaps and not have a total mercenary team every year. Hopefully, you don’t have to do that," he added.

While Dan Hurley and the Huskies will lose star forward Liam McNeeley to the NBA, they will have Alex Karaban back for his senior season. UConn also has the No. 4 incoming recruiting class (per 247Sports), headlined by five-star prospect Braylon Mullins.

