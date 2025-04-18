3x NBA champ sounds 'no excuses' warning to Tom Thibodeau’s Knicks ahead of make-or-break NBA playoffs against Pistons 

Tom Thibodeau and the New York Knicks made some of the biggest moves in the 2024 offseason after falling just short of the Eastern Conference Finals last year. Ahead of their first round matchup against the Detroit Pistons, a former NBA champion cautioned Thibodeau's team to take their first round series seriously.

Danny Green had a long, successful NBA career, winning three titles and playing for six different teams across 15 years in the league. The former San Antonio Spur now offers his analysis of the NBA for ESPN. He clashed with Tom Thibodeau's teams throughout his career and has respected for the veteran coach. However, that didn't stop him from delivering a wake-up call.

When discussing the first round series between the New York Knicks and the Detroit Pistons on Friday's episode of Get Up!, Green spoke about the challenge that Cade Cunningham and Co. present to the Knicks. He also mentioned the consequences facing Tom Thibodeau if New York loses the series.

"There's no excuse for them to lose in the first round to the Detroit Pistons," said Green about the pressure facing Thibodeau in the playoffs. "Obviously Detroit has had a great year, but New York is one of the deepest teams, one of the best starting fives in the league. You cannot lose in the first round with this group."

The New York Knicks gave up a lot to bring in both Mikal Bridges and Karl-Anthony Towns in the offseason, trying to add pieces to a roster with the expectations of making a run to at least the Eastern Conference Finals. If they fall short, Tom Thibodeau will be one of the first people that will bear the blame despite leading the team to baco-to-back seasons with at least 50 wins.

How concerned should Tom Thibodeau be about the Detroit Pistons?

The Pistons, led by first time All-Star Cade Cunningham, are one of the dark horse teams in this year's postseason, and Tom Thibodeau's Knicks have struggled to handle business against them. New York lost the season series 3-1 against Detroit, including three straight losses against them to end the year.

Tom Thibodeau's strategy against the Pistons will be something to watch as he tries to slow down a team riding as much momentum as anyone in the NBA heading into the postseason. Cunningham is expected to see a steady diet of both Bridges and OG Anunoby throughout the series, but he has excelled against New York, dropping 36 points in their latest matchup.

The Knicks are under pressure to make a run through the Eastern Conference this year, and NBA experts believe that a success postseason for the team would be pushing the Boston Celtics to the limit in a long second round series, if not getting further. However, the Knicks can't lose focus on their first round foe unless they want to be sent home early.

