UConn HC Geno Auriemma rings Opening bell at New York Stock Exchange (WATCH)

The New York Stock Exchange welcomed a special guest on Tuesday as UConn coach Geno Auriemma rang the opening bell. He was given the prestigious honor in celebration of UConn winning its record 12th national championship last month.

Auriemma had a huge smile on his face when he rang the opening bell at 9:30 a.m. ET. He was joined by UConn president Radenka Maric at the podium overlooking the floor. The crowd cheered and greeted Auriemma with applause as the bell rang inside the NYSE, with some even belting out the Huskies' chant.

Only a select few get the privilege of ringing the opening bell of the New York Stock Exchange. UConn coach Dan Hurley was given that honor last year after he led the Huskies to the national championship with a win over the Purdue Boilermakers.

Geno Auriemma had previously rang the closing bell of the New York Stock Exchange, doing so in 2014 when UConn won the national championship in both the men's and women's basketball tournaments.

Geno Auriemma's UConn adds forward Serah Williams for 2025-26 season

UConn sealed a massive deal in the transfer portal as Geno Auriemma secured the signature of forward Serah Williams. The team announced the move in a post on Friday.

The 6-4 forward, who had previously played three seasons at Wisconsin, will head to Storrs for her final season of eligibility to help the Huskies defend their title.

"I believe that Serah was one of the top players in the country, not only this past year, but in her career at Wisconsin," Auriemma said. "We're absolutely thrilled to have her coming to Connecticut.

"She's a great addition to our program. Her experience, her versatility and her ability to play at a really high level on both ends of the floor are going to be a great asset for us. I think as a person, she fits in perfectly with our team."

Williams recorded 1,494 points (16.4 PPG), 782 rebounds (8.6 RPG) and 211 blocks (2.3 BPG) during her career with the Badgers. She was also named the 2023-24 Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year.

