The UConn Huskies women's basketball head coach, Geno Auriemma, appeared on "The Dan Patrick Show" to discuss Caitlin Clark's standing in the league. He addressed the criticism she faces from WNBA fans and players.

As per the head coach, the 2024 WNBA rookie class is not even the best in the last ten years. However, social media attention and pressure put them on a pedestal. When asked how Clark is handling the pressure, Auriemma said that the Fever rookie is handling the criticism quite well. But she is not built for the league in terms of physicality.

"She's just not built for the physicality of the league and she's not quick enough to get away from the physicality," Geno Auriemma said. "So, there's a lot of learning curve, like Diana [Taurasi] said. And when she gets it, she has elite skills that are gonna help her. But she needs to be on a better team and she needs to be more experienced." (2:47)

Geno Auriemma also explicitly said that Clark is on the wrong team, and she's got the wrong skill sets to handle the roughness.

"And they all jumped over her. But they didn't read the whole thing that she said. ... You know, (former UConn star) Diana Taurasi was right. This kid's on the wrong team. She's got the wrong skill set to handle the physicality of that league." (1:29)

Geno Auriemma called out WNBA players for targeting the former Iowa Hawkeyes star

Not only does the eleven-time national championship-winning head coach think that Clark is misplaced in the league, but he is also of the idea that she is getting targeted by other WNBA players. Auriemma said that NBA legends like Michael Jordan, Larry Bird, Magic Johnson, and many others did not experience the kind of criticism that the Fever rookie does.

His comments came after the Chicago Sky and Indiana Fever's game, where Chennedy Carter pushed Clark with a flagrant play.

"I don't remember when Jordan came into the [NBA], guys looking to go out and beat him up. I don't remember when Bird and Magic came in the league and elevated the NBA, them getting targeted and getting beat up just because of who they were and the attention they were getting," the coach said.

Geno Auriemma's comments show the disparity between the NBA and the WNBA. By commenting and shedding light on the issues, the head coach took Clark's side.

