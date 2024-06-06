UConn Huskies coach Geno Auriemma believes WNBA players are targeting Caitlin Clark because of the eyeballs and attention she brings to the hardwood. Treatment toward Clark primed during the Indiana Fever's recent game against the Chicago Sky when Chennedy Carter knocked down Clark with a flagrant play.

The incident saw Auriemma draw parallels with Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson and Larry Bird. The coach claimed that these legends never saw extreme physicality due to the attention they brought, whereas Caitlin Clark does.

"I don't remember when Jordan came into the [NBA], guys looking to go out and beat him up. I don't remember when Bird and Magic came in the league and elevated the NBA, them getting targeted and getting beat up just because of who they were and the attention they were getting," the coach said.

"Appreciate the fact that now's the time. I get it. It's long overdue. Why are you blaming that kid?" Auriemma said. "It's not her fault, because you would trade places with her in a minute, but you are not there. You're not her. So, you're [complaining] that she's getting what she's getting," he added.

Carter was issued a common foul at first but was upgraded to Flagrant 1 upon review. Nevertheless, Carter was unfazed by the decision and refused to answer questions regarding it after the game.

Caitlin Clark remains a point of contention in the basketball world

Players across the league are claiming there has been no unfair treatment toward Caitlin Clark. Liberty star Breanna Stewart simply cited that Clark would have to adjust to WNBA physicality like every other player.

While Sabrina Ionescu believes Clark would eventually figure it out, analyst Pat McAfee, Indiana Congressman Jim Banks and others have voiced their concerns about Caitlin's treatment.

McAfee urged players across the league to anticipate the potential benefits Caitlin Clark's presence can bestow upon the league. In a different instance, Hall of Famer Charles Barkley mocked players as "petty" for treating Clark indifferently.

Moreover, Indiana's Congressman sent a letter to WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert mentioning Carter’s defensive scheme against Clark on Saturday. Jim Banks called it an “excessive attack” and claimed that there was advocating for Carter's move by her teammates.

