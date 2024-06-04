"So basically we can Google bs": Chennedy Carter drops cryptic IG post amid Caitlin Clark backlash 

Chicago Sky standout Chennedy Carter has come under fire after a recent incident with Caitlin Clark that occurred during Saturday's game with the Indiana Fever. Late in the third quarter, with the Fever up four, Carter knocked Caitlin Clark to the ground following a made shot while the former Iowa Hawkeye waited to receive an inbound pass.

No technical foul was issued at the time, and in the wake of the game, there has been no indication that Carter will face a suspension for the non-basketball play. However, there has been quite a bit of discourse surrounding the play, with Carter facing a tremendous amount of backlash online.

In the aftermath of the play, Clark indicated to media members postgame that she was happy to let her game do the talking after the narrow one-point win. On the flip side, Carter shut down questions regarding Clark, instead taking to social media to voice her side of the situation, taking aim at Clark.

Now, in a cryptic post on Instagram, Chennedy Carter has seemingly poured fuel on the fire regarding the situation:

"So basically we can google bs and no highlights alright lol"

Note: given that Instagram stories automatically delete after 24 hours the story cannot be embedded. Instead, check out a screenshot from the post below.

Looking further at the Chennedy Carter-Caitlin Clark situation from Saturday's Sky-Fever game

While it's unclear what exactly Chennedy Carter's cryptic post on Instagram is about, more highlights have emerged from Saturday's Sky-Fever game. In it, we see that Caitlin Clark and Chennedy Carter seemed to have two other notable plays that could have contributed to Carter's third-quarter shove.

On the Sky's previous trip down the court, Carter turned the ball over after Clark tipped an entry pass into the post. After bringing the ball up the court, the Fever scored a bucket thanks to Aliyah Boston, with Clark appearing to say something to Carter before running back down on defense.

The Sky's next trip up the court, Carter knocked down a midrange shot and proceeded to knock Clark to the ground. On closer inspection, though, fans on social media noticed that while Clark and the Fever were trying to secure an offensive rebound, she may have hit Carter with an errant elbow.

That, combined with what appeared to be trash talk moments after, could have contributed to Chennedy Carter's frustration leading up to the off-ball foul.

So far, Carter has been dismissive of the play, indicating that she was caught up in the heat of the moment while speaking to media members on Monday. Despite that, she also indicated that after the game it's nothing but love for those who she competes against, despite the fierce competitive rivalry on-court.

With the WNBA season just getting underway, the two teams will meet three more times before the end of the year, with their next matchup set for June 16.