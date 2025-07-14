UConn hooper Azzi Fudd fires up UConn faithful with heartfelt message amid preseason grind

UConn Huskies star Azzi Fudd is gearing up for her final year of collegiate basketball. As a senior, Fudd is expected to take on a key leadership role both on and off the court, guiding the younger players as UConn aims to defend its national title next season.

Fudd played a huge role in the team's March Madness run last season, averaging 13.6 points and scoring 24 points against South Carolina in the championship game. With Paige Bueckers now in the WNBA, Fudd will be looked to as one of the team’s primary scorers and playmakers.

On Sunday, the Virginia native shared a video on X (formerly Twitter) of her grinding in the gym, doing some sort of leg workout lying on the ground.

"Super grateful to be back in the gym to find ways to improve. Grateful for everyone who finds time to work with me to help me get better in all ways! 💖," Fudd wrote.

Azzi Fudd appeared in 34 games last season — the most in her career since arriving in Storrs. She will hope to increase her availability on the court this upcoming season after battling injuries throughout much of her college career. Fudd played just 17 games combined during her sophomore and junior years.

Azzi Fudd celebrates being injury-free and active this offseason

In previous years, Azzi Fudd's offseasons were marred by injuries that allowed only limited time and scope for improvement. This year, though, the veteran guard is having a rare period of full health, where she can fully dedicate herself to honing her skills.

During her media availability last month, Fudd shared her excitement about being fully active during the summer.

"It's been a lot of fun. It's been great. Yeah, just getting to be on the floor, getting to do what everyone else does and be a part of everything has been — it's been amazing. We're going to keep it that way, too," Fudd said (at 4:27).

UConn coach Geno Auriemma spoke about Fudd’s offseason when he met with reporters during his charity golf tournament in June, saying that he has never seen Fudd so focused and driven, which is a big plus for the team.

Auriemma added Serah Williams and Kayleigh Heckel to pair up with Azzi Fudd, Sarah Strong, KK Arnold and Jana El-Alfy.

