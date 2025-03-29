UConn hoopers Sarah Strong & more use 1-word to describe Paige Bueckers

UConn Huskies guard Paige Bueckers has been the center of attention for the Huskies this season. Bueckers was in the spotlight again as Sarah Strong and others described her in one word. In an X post on Friday, Strong and other UConn players were seen describing Bueckers, while some players also expressed the feeling of playing alongside the star.

Strong described Paige Bueckers as ‘childish’ while Ashlynn Shade described Bueckers as ‘motivated’.

“Childish,” Strong said in the video.

While most of Bueckers’ teammates used a word to describe her, Quadence Samuels told a story about her on-court experience with Bueckers.

"When I was a freshman,” Samuels said. “I remember I made my first three, and it was when Paige passed me the ball. That was my first three for college, and it was just really amazing. Then she just looked at me and said, 'Boom,' because that's what I usually say."

Bueckers has formed a bond with her Huskies teammates. Her parents also praised her team spirit for having the ability to foster camaraderie. Former UConn star Rebecca Lobo further described Bueckers as a ‘great teammate,’ admired by her peers who love playing with her.

Bueckers has averaged 19.2 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.8 assists while shooting an impressive 54.2%. In the postseason, she averaged an impressive 22.5 points and 63.3 FG%. These on-court numbers emphasize the synergy within the team.

Paige Bueckers’ parents describe her UConn story

Paige Bueckers played her final game at Gampel Pavilion on Monday against South Dakota State, closing the chapter on her impressive UConn career. As her father, Bob Bueckers, watched from the stands and was surprised that he didn’t get emotional. He knew how much the moment meant to Paige, but her composure and joy kept his emotions in check.

“I think it’s because there’s still more basketball left to play,” Bob Bueckers said. “I got emotional on Senior Day, but seeing her smile with her teammates and fans made me feel more proud than sad.”

The UConn guard delivered an impressive final performance at home, equaling her career-high 34 points at Gampel. She shot 14-for-21 from the field, including 3-for-5 from beyond the arc, and provided four assists, four steals and three rebounds. Her mother, Amy Fuller, watched with pride as Paige once again took control of the game.

“She’s built for these moments,” Fuller said. “Anyone on this team can step up, but she wanted to do this for her teammates and the fans.”

Bueckers’ time as a Husky is nearing its end. Despite being far from her home state of Minnesota, Bueckers has always felt at home in Storrs.

“This is her second home,” Bob said. “The fans, the players, the coaches, everyone has embraced her.”

Bueckers became the fastest player in UConn history to score 2,000 career points, reaching the milestone in just 102 games, six fewer than Maya Moore. Her career averages and rankings in scoring, assists and 3-point shooting place her among the program’s all-time greats.

Paige Bueckers’ impact has extended beyond the court, from supporting racial inclusion and social justice initiatives to funding charitable causes. She has used her platform for good. She even purchased 1,500 tickets for students to attend her final home game as a thank-you for their support.

“People ask what makes me most proud, and it’s not basketball,” Bob said. “It’s her heart, her faith and her humility.”

Bob Bueckers also went further to speak about Paige’s desire to win a national championship for herself and the program, stating that it would mean so much to her.

