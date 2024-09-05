UConn Men's Basketball Non-Conference Games Announced: Tough schedule features heavyweights in Maui, Madison Square Garden and beyond 

Dan Hurley and the UConn Huskies will be traveling heavily for their 2024-25 non-conference games. Alongside challenging games against some of the top Big 12 conference teams, the Huskies will make trips to Texas, Madison Square Garden in New York and Maui, Hawaii.

Their full non-conference schedule was released on Wednesday. UConn shared their non-conference slate of games in a post on X/Twitter. The back-to-back defending champions will kick things off with a game against Scared Heart Pioneers, right after hanging their latest championship banner.

Notably, out of the 11-game non-conference games, the Huskies will play six games at home. Moreover, three of their non-league games will be against teams ranked in ESPN’s way-too-early 2024-24 season standings.

Additionally, an early glimpse of the 2024-25 UConn Huskies will be seen when the roster features in the Basketball Hall of Fame Enshrinement Game on Oct. 14. It is an NCAA-approved charity exhibition game at Mohegan Sun Arena, Connecticut, against Rhode Island.

Biggest 2024-25 non-conference games for Dan Hurley's UConn Huskies

The 2024 Maui Invitational will showcase Colorado, Memphis, Michigan State, Auburn, Iowa State, Dayton and North Carolina. Depending on the result of their opener, the Huskies could face either Colorado or Michigan State next.

The Invitational begins on Nov. 25 and will guarantee three battle back-to-back games in three days. The contest in Hawaii will likely be the Huskies' most exhausting set of games this season.

Another test comes on Dec. 4 when the 2021 NCAA champs Baylor Bears visit Connecticut, marking what would be the Huskies' fifth game in just 10 days.

Moreover, a massive number of eyes will be on UConn and Gonzaga when they square off in Madison Square Garden on Dec. 14. Dan Hurley’s win over the Bulldogs proved to be a monumental factor in their NCAA title contention last year and could significantly impact their run this time around.

Huskies are aiming to lift their third consecutive title this year. Alongside a tough non-conference schedule, the program will also have to maneuver through a new roster.

The program's previous season's star players like Tristen Newton, Cam Spencer, Donovan Clingan and Stephon Castle have since transitioned to the NBA. Alex Karaban is the only returning starter, coming off an early draft withdrawal.

How do you think Dan Hurley's UConn Huskies will fare next season? Can they win the national championship yet again? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

