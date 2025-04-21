UConn National Champ KK Arnold honored as "Top Dawg" at $2.43 Billion worth sneaker giant's basketball camp

The accolades keep on coming for 2025 NCAA champion KK Arnold. The UConn Huskies star was honored at Under Armour's basketball camp, with Arnold named this year's "Top Dawg."
Under Armour, which is worth $2.43 billion according to Forbes, posted the awarding ceremony on its Instagram page on Sunday. One of the slides showed Los Angeles Sparks star Kelsey Plum paying tribute to the winner of the "Top Dawg" award before revealing that Arnold captured the prize.
"This person, from start to finish, was unbelievable," Plum said. "Not just basketball, but like attitude, energy, and the way that she was the entire time. If we asked, it was a unanimous consensus. The way that she handled herself and the impact from start to finish. Congratulations, KK Arnold."
KK Arnold couldn't believe it when Kelsey Plum called her name, jumping for joy following the recognition. Arnold hugged the WNBA star as she received the necklace featuring a bone design.
Under Armour and Plum came together to host the third year of "Dawg Class," an annual camp for the top guards in women's basketball. The camp was designed to help the invited players with their transition from college to the professional ranks.
The players who joined Arnold in this year's camp were UConn teammate Azzi Fudd, Golden State rookie Shyanne Sellers, Washington rookie Georgia Amoore, Las Vegas rookie Harmoni Turner, Syla Swords, Jaloni Cambridge, Kayleigh Heckel, Mikayla Blakes, Zoe Brooks, Ashlon Jackson and Tessa Johnson.
How KK Arnold fared for the UConn Huskies during their championship season
KK Arnold's numbers dipped in the 2024-25 season after UConn coach Geno Auriemma decided to utilize the sophomore guard off the bench. She averaged 5.5 points, 2.8 assists, 2.4 rebounds and 1.5 steals through 40 games for the Huskies in the 2024-25 season.
Arnold failed to score in double figures during UConn's March Madness run, averaging 5.3 ppg in the NCAA Tournament. She picked up her offense, though, in the Final Four win against UCLA, scoring nine points in UConn's 85-51 victory. She shot 2-for-3 from the field and 5-for-6 from the free-throw line against the Bruins.
Arnold matched that offensive production in the national championship game against South Carolina, dropping nine points in UConn's 82-59 win. She shot a perfect 3-for-3 from the floor and 3-for-5 from the charity stripe in the Huskies' final game of the season.
