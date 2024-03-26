"UConn is an NBA team": ESPN host Mike Greenberg makes an absurd claim about Dan Hurley's Huskies amid back-to-back Natty run

Mike Greenberg has much to say about Dan Hurley’s UConn Huskies and their yet another run en route to a possible national championship title. According to the ESPN host, the Huskies could make it to the NBA playoffs from the Eastern Conference. For him, they are already playing at that level of excellence.

The Huskies are defending their national title this time around, having won it last year under Hurley’s guidance. They have looked formidable in the 2023-24 season and might as well pull a repeat of their heroics again. But their performance had left Greenberg wondering if they were already an NBA playoffs-caliber team.

Here is what ESPN's Mike Greenberg had to say about Dan Hurley's UConn Huskies and their bid for a second-straight national men's basketball title on Monday's episode of "Get Up":

“If they were in the NBA’s Eastern Conference, would they make the playoffs? I think I’m looking at teams that are eight games under 500 in the playing, right now they are better than that. I have a bone to pick. ...

“He suckers me into a bet. He’s betting me dinner at the Polo Bar just because I can get in and he cannot. And the next thing you know, 9:1 odds, and he’s like trying to make me a bet on dinner. This is ridiculous. UConn is an NBA team.”

Expand Tweet

UConn defeated San Diego State in the national championship game last year to win its first title since 2014. And the Huskies might be the first team since the 2007 Florida Gators to repeat their win. But are they NBA caliber, according to the fans?

Also read: Mike Greenberg claims Stefon Diggs needs to join Dak Prescott's Cowboys as era of Bills WR decline unfolds

Fans don't agree with Mike Greenberg’s UConn Huskies assessment

The college basketball world didn't seem to get on board with Mike Greenberg's assessment of the UConn Huskies. While some fans agreed that it could happen in theory, most believed that NCAA Division I and NBA are two different levels of the sport that can't be compared. Here are a few reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The Huskies have made it to the Sweet 16 of the March Madness after they overcame the ninth-seed Northwestern in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Dan Hurley's program won 75-58 after Tristen Newton dropped 20 points in the game. In the next round, they will be up against San Diego State, who would want revenge for last year's championship game defeat.

Also read: "Just keep blowing these teams out of this tournament": UConn HC Dan Hurley makes bullish demand following Huskies' second-round win

Poll : Do you agree with Mike Greenberg? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion