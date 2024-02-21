Mike Greenberg claims Stefon Diggs needs to join Dak Prescott's Cowboys as era of Bills WR decline unfolds

Stefon Diggs was seen by many as the Mentos to Josh Allen's Coca-Cola when he arrived with the Buffalo Bills. However, the explosion could be over as NFL analyst Mike Greenberg is pounding the table for a Diggs exit.

Speaking on Wednesday's edition of "Get Up," the analyst named the Dallas Cowboys as the premier destination. Here's how he put it:

"[00:00:36] Another receiver who I think needs a change of scenery is Stefon Diggs. It is clearly over in Buffalo. I don't know why but it is. So why not unite him with his brother in Dallas? The Cowboys desperately need a player who can do exactly what Stefon Diggs can do."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

He continued, explaining how Diggs could fit with the offense:

"I don't know that he's a number one receiver anymore, even though people keep trying to tell me that he is. They have one in CeeDee Lamb. He could be the missing piece to an offense that needs to take another step late in the season. [00:01:03]"

Stefon Diggs' brother, of course, is cornerback Trevon Diggs, who suffered an ACL tear during the 2023 season, missing the majority of the campaign. Trevon, 25, is the younger brother of Stefon, who is 31.

While the Cowboys cornerback is still growing into his prime, Diggs is entering the typical decline stage of his career.

Stefon Diggs weighs options for final NFL career stretch amid decline

Stefon Diggs at the 2024 NFL Pro Bowl Games

History doesn't lie. Receivers often decline following the age of 30 and Stefon Diggs will be heading into his age 31 season. According to Spotrac, the wide receiver is locked up under contract through his age-34 season in 2027. However, the wide receiver's dead cap hit now gives the Bills an out if they decide to move on.

They will still owe the receiver a pretty penny, but it would save them more money to cut or release him over the next several years. While he was productive enough to still have a home with the team if he wanted one, it can be argued that his decline is happening in real-time.

In 2023, Diggs earned 1,183 yards. It was nearly 300 fewer yards than the year before and the fewest he had earned since his final season with the Minnesota Vikings in 2019.

At this point, the wide receiver can ride out his final years with Josh Allen, ask for a trade, or ask for a release. At the heart of it all, the receiver has yet to earn his first Super Bowl victory, so many believe that stands paramount for the receiver.

Joining Trevon Diggs in Dallas as the final piece to a squad that won 12 games last season could be an enticing proposition. Will he bite?