UConn’s Azzi Fudd shares snap with Stephen Curry and brother Seth from a successful Curry camp

UConn guard Azzi Fudd has been busy this offseason. Her latest appearance was at the Curry Camp, where she shared moments with Stephen Curry and his brother, Seth.

The Curry Camp, a high-level basketball training program for elite youth athletes, was founded by the Golden State Warriors star and backed by Under Armour. It focuses not just on technical skills but also on instilling confidence, teamwork and leadership in the next generation of players.

Hosted at Menlo Park’s Arrillaga Family Gym, this year’s edition brought together dozens of the nation’s top boys and girls. It gave them a chance to train under Curry and his experienced coaching team.

Curry, a two-time NBA MVP, was actively involved throughout the camp. He participated in drills, mentored players and joined full-court sessions to push the intensity.

Fudd, who has often spoken about Curry being her basketball idol, was delighted to be part of the camp. Curry has long been a mentor of her, offering advice and guidance as she continues to shape her career.

Fudd shared snaps alongside the Curry brothers on Monday, giving fans a glimpse of the bond she has developed with the Warriors star.

Credit: IG/@azzi35

It capped off what was a packed summer for Fudd, who helped the Huskies win the national championship and named Final Four Most Outstanding Player.

She recently launched her podcast, appeared with Paige Bueckers in a “Close Friends Only” interview and confirmed her relationship with the former UConn star.

Azzi Fudd outshines the Curry brothers in 3-point challenge

Azzi Fudd stole the spotlight at the Curry Camp, outshooting NBA stars Stephen Curry and Seth Curry in a 3-point drill. The UConn guard sank 4 of 5 attempts, topping Stephen’s 3 of 5 and Seth’s 2 of 3.

The feat was impressive given Stephen’s reputation as the league’s greatest shooter, and the Seth led the NBA in 3-point percentage last season at 45.6%.

