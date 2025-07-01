UConn's Kayleigh Heckel drops 4-word reaction as Kentucky commit Maddyn Greenway gets added to 2025 USA Basketball Women's U19 National Team 

USA Basketball recently announced the training camp roster for the 2025 FIBA U19 Women’s World Cup, including a UConn transfer, Kayleigh Heckel. The team also includes Sienna Betts, Jerzy Robinson, Jasmine Davidson and Saniyah Hall.

Maddyn Greenway, a five-star guard committed to Kentucky, initially missed the cut but was added to the roster on Monday, replacing Florida Gators guard Alivia McGill.

Greenway's AAU team, North Tartan, congratulated her on Instagram after the updated roster announcement. The post featured a carousel of photos of Greenway during the Team USA selection process.

Kayleigh Heckel, who transferred to UConn from USC in May, reacted to the news by reposting North Tartan's post to her Instagram story with a four-word caption:

"Let's do it girl."

Screenshot via Instagram (@heckel_kayleigh/IG)

Heckel and Greenway, along with other members of Team USA, arrived in Colorado Springs on Monday to participate in the training camp before departing to Brno, Czech Republic, for the World Cup. The competition begins on July 12 and ends on July 20.

The United States will kick off its tournament against Korea in Group A play. Israel and Hungary are also in the same group.

Kayleigh Heckel discusses how she fits into UConn team and outlines offseason plan

Kayleigh Heckel only averaged 16.9 minutes per game at USC and had a limited offensive role. She is hoping to change that as she begins her UConn career this fall.

During the summer media availability last week, Heckel detailed what she brings to the Huskies.

"I think my favorite parts of my game are probably that I love to pass and look for my teammates, getting them in positions where they can be successful," Heckel said. "Having so many talented players on the team, it's going to be really fun to pass to them and watch them hit shots and make big plays for our team."

(Timestamp: 4:50 onwards)

A reporter further asked her about particular areas she is trying to improve this offseason.

"I would probably say my pace," Heckel replied. "I think sometimes I go at one speed, so I want to be able to change pace and change speed on the court. I also want to work on developing a more consistent 3-point shot."

Heckel will have three years of eligibility at UConn and is expected to make an immediate impact.

