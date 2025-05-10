UConn’s KK Arnold drops 2-word reaction as Geno Auriemma’s assistant coach leaves the Huskies

KK Arnold showed love to Ben Kantor after the UConn Huskies bid farewell to Geno Auriemma's long-time assistant coach on Instagram on Friday. Kantor has joined Georgia Tech's coaching staff after spending 10 years with the Huskies' women's basketball program.

Kantor was a video coordinator for UConn from 2015 to 2022 before spending the last two seasons as a non-recruiting assistant for the Huskies. The Yellow Jackets recruited Kantor to join the staff of first-year coach Karen Blair.

The Huskies thanked Cantor for his service and wished him good luck in his new job.

KK Arnold dropped a two-word reaction to UConn's congratulatory post.

"Coach Ben," Arnold wrote with a heart emoji.

KK Arnold commented on the UConn Huskies' post congratulating assistant coach Ben Kantor for his move to Georgia Tech. Source: Instagram/@uconnwbb

Former UConn players Nika Muhl and Aaliyah Edwards also commented on the Huskies' post, congratulating Ben Kantor for his coaching move.

How KK Arnold fared under Geno Auriemma and Ben Kantor in the 2024-25 NCAA season

Ben Kantor will forever remember his final year at UConn. The Huskies ended their nine-year title drought, winning the 2025 NCAA Tournament after beating the South Carolina Gamecocks in the national championship game.

KK Arnold delivered for Geno Auriemma, scoring nine points in UConn's 82-59 victory. She shot 3-for-3 from the floor and 3-for-5 from the charity stripe. Arnold also dished out three assists in 15 minutes.

KK Arnold (#2) of the UConn Huskies looks for an open shot while guarded by Londynn Jones #3 of the UCLA Bruins during their NCAA Final Four clash at Amalie Arena on April 4, 2025 in Tampa, Florida. Photo: Getty

Arnold played 40 games for the Huskies in the 2024-25 season, coming off the bench in all of those appearances. She averaged 5.5 points, 2.8 dimes, 2.4 rebounds and 1.5 steals per contest in her sophomore year.

Arnold reached double figures in scoring six times last season. She first achieved that feat in the game against Notre Dame on Dec. 12, scoring 10 points in UConn's 79-68 loss. She followed that up with a 13-point outing against the Marquette Golden Eagles on Jan. 1.

Arnold scored in double figures twice against Villanova during the regular season, dropping 15 and 11 points, respectively. She displayed her offensive prowess in back-to-back outings against Butler and Tennessee to start the month of February, scoring 12 and 11 points, respectively.

