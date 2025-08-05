UConn's KK Arnold drops 3-word reaction for ex-teammate Paige Bueckers' snaps from recent WNBA games

UConn Huskies star KK Arnold has been celebrating her former teammate Paige Bueckers, who's having an exceptional rookie season in the WNBA.

Arnold often shows her support on Instagram by commenting on Bueckers’ posts and occasionally shares her photos in her stories.

On Monday, Bueckers posted a slideshow of photos from some of her WNBA games on Instagram. There was no caption, but there was a dancing woman emoji instead.

The photos captured Bueckers on the court with her Dallas Wings teammates, next to some pregame outfit images as she stepped onto the arena. The last image showed Bueckers with her former UConn teammate Kaitlyn Chen, who's now on the Golden State Valkyries.

KK Arnold reacted to the post with a three-word comment.

"so smooth cuh😗," she wrote.

Screenshot via Instagram (@paigebueckers/IG)

Paige Bueckers is averaging 18.5 points and 5.5 assists per game this season. The Wings are languishing at the bottom of the Western Conference with an 8–21 record.

Arnold and Bueckers spent two seasons together at Storrs, where they became close friends. Fans enjoyed their playful banters and TikTok videos. They won the national championship last season before Bueckers declared for the WNBA draft in April.

KK Arnold hangs out with her UConn teammates as they attend WNBA game

KK Arnold is enjoying her summer break to the fullest, attending numerous events and visited places over the past few months.

From WNBA Draft nights to the ESPY Awards, the WNBA All-Star Game, throwing the first pitch at a Milwaukee Brewers game, Arnold is making the most of her offseason.

On Monday, she shared a snap of hanging out with her UConn teammates while attending former Husky Aaliyah Edwards' WNBA game. Edwards, a Washington Mystics forward, had uploaded the selfie to her Instagram, and Arnold reposted it.

Screenshot via Instagram (@kamoreaarnold/IG)

Arnold is seen surrounded by her teammates: Caroline Ducharme, Ayanna Patterson, Jana El Alfy, Ice Brady and Sarah Strong. All will return to Storrs as they prepare to defend their national title in the upcoming season.

