UConn’s KK Arnold, Morgan Cheli and more share Paige Bueckers’ custom t-shirt ahead of Wings’ preseason game vs Aces

The WNBA gave Paige Bueckers the rockstar treatment as she saw action for the first time in a Dallas Wings uniform on Friday against the Las Vegas Aces. The league posted a video of Bueckers' arrival at Purcell Pavilion at Joyce Center for the preseason clash on its social media accounts, which KK Arnold, Allie Ziebell and Morgan Cheli shared on their Instagram stories.

The clip showed Bueckers wearing a custom t-shirt featuring the UConn Huskies' roster in the 2024-25 NCAA season. That lineup is dear to Bueckers' heart as they captured the coveted national championship. Bueckers' UConn teammates approved her fashion choice, sharing the video on their social media accounts.

KK Arnold, Morgan Cheli and Allie Ziebell share the video of Paige Bueckers. Source: Instagram/@kamoreaarnold, Instagram/@allie.ziebell, Instagram/@morgancheli

Paige Bueckers didn't disappoint in her first game for the Dallas Wings, scoring 10 points on 4-of-7 shooting in her preseason debut. Bueckers, who shot 2-for-3 from beyond the arc, collected four rebounds and dished out one assist in 23 minutes.

The rookie guard's efforts went for naught, though, as the Las Vegas Aces cruised to a 112-78 win.

Six players scored in double figures for the Aces, who will next face the Phoenix Mercury in the preseason. Jackie Young led all scorers with 28 points. A'ja Wilson added 19 points on 7-for-17 shooting. Aaliyah Nye and Tiffany Mitchell contributed off the bench for Las Vegas, scoring 17 and 10 points, respectively.

How Paige Bueckers, KK Arnold and Morgan Cheli fared in the 2025 NCAA Tournament

Paige Bueckers finished her college basketball career in a blaze of glory, leading the UConn Huskies to their 12th national championship. She powered the Huskies' offense during their title run, averaging 24.8 points on 52.8% shooting.

She scored at least 30 points in a game thrice in this year's March Madness, including a 40-point outburst in the Sweet 16 against the Oklahoma Sooners.

Paige Bueckers Photo: Getty

KK Arnold stepped up for Geno Auriemma off the bench in the Final Four, scoring nine points each in UConn's wins over UCLA and South Carolina. She shot 2-for-3 from the floor and 5-for-6 from the charity stripe in the Huskies' 85-51 win over the Bruins in the national semifinals. Arnold then displayed perfection in the final against the Gamecocks, going 3-for-3 from the field in the Huskies' 82-59 victory.

Morgan Cheli didn't see action for UConn in the 2025 NCAA Tournament after playing 24 games for the Huskies during the regular season in her freshman year. Her last appearance came on Feb. 9 against Providence, scoring two points in UConn's 77-40 win.

