UConn’s Morgan Cheli shows support as ex-teammate Paige Bueckers arrives for Dallas Wings debut 

Morgan Cheli showed support for former UConn teammate Paige Bueckers ahead of her much-anticipated regular-season debut for the Dallas Wings. Cheli shared a video from WNBA's social media account of Bueckers arriving at College Park Center on her Instagram story on Friday.

Bueckers went with a casual look for her WNBA pregame tunnel debut. The rookie guard wore a pink shirt to match her shorts and Nike shoes for her fit before taking the court to face the Minnesota Lynx.

UConn's Morgan Cheli shared Paige Bueckers' arrival ahead of her WNBA regular season debut for the Dallas Wings on her Instagram story. Source: Instagram/@morgancheli

Paige Bueckers and Morgan Cheli made history together at UConn, helping the Huskies claim a record-extending 12th national championship last month. Cheli played 24 games in her freshman year for the Huskies, averaging 2.5 points and 2.4 rebounds per contest in the 2024-25 season.

Bueckers stepped up for coach Geno Auriemma in her final NCAA Tournament, averaging 24.8 ppg, 4.0 rpg and 3.3 apg in this year's Big Dance. She ended her UConn career in style, producing a 17-point performance in the Huskies' win over the South Carolina Gamecocks in the national championship game.

Napheesa Collier's Minnesota spoils Paige Bueckers' WNBA debut for Dallas

Paige Bueckers' WNBA debut didn't go according to plan as the Dallas Wings suffered a 99-84 loss to the Minnesota Lynx in their season opener on Friday night.

Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers (#5) drives to the basket as Minnesota Lynx forward Karlie Samuelson (#44) defends during the second half at College Park Center. Photo: Imagn

Napheesa Collier showed her fellow UConn alum how it's done at the pro level, scoring 34 points on 12-for-21 shooting for Minnesota. She also made a living at the charity stripe, knocking down all eight of her attempts from the free-throw line. Fellow starters Courtney Williams and Jessica Shepard also contributed for the Lynx, scoring 25 and 15 points, respectively.

Bueckers gave Dallas fans something to cheer about, scoring the Wings' first points of the 2025 WNBA season. She finished the contest with 10 points on 3-for-10 shooting. She also had seven rebounds, two dimes and one block in 30 minutes of action.

Four other players scored in double figures for the Wings, who will next face the Seattle Storm on Monday. Arike Ogunbowale led the scoring for Dallas with 16 points. Fellow starters DiJonai Carrington and Myisha Hines-Allen also stepped up on the offensive end, scoring 15 and 11 points, respectively.

