UConn's Sarah Strong shares how Geno Auriemma's trust in her gives her "extra confidence"

UConn forward Sarah Strong opened up on how Geno Auriemma's trust gave her extra confidence in every Huskies game last season.

Ad

The 6-foot-2 Madrid-born, second-generation player, told NBC Sports Boston reporter Kayla Button that Auriemma's trust keeps her mentally motivated during the team's run to the title.

"I have every reason to go out there and be confident myself, knowing my coaches and staff and teammates believe in me," Strong said (Timestamp: 12:25). "So it just gives me extra confidence."

Ad

Trending

The daughter of former WNBA player and current Boston Celtics Vice-President of Team Operations and Organizational Growth, Allison Feaster, made a name for herself in her freshman year at UConn. The top high school prospect in the Class of 2024 started in all 40 games for the Huskies and averaged 16.4 points, 8.9 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 2.3 steals and 1.7 blocks per game.

She was a steady presence in the power forward position, helping Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd make the game-winning plays for the Huskies en route to taking home its 12th national title and first since 2016.

Ad

Her performance earned her multiple honors, including the second-team All-American award by the AP and the third-team All-American award by the USBWA. She was also named WBCA and Big East Freshman of the Year.

Sarah Strong speaks about her most memorable experience at UConn

Incoming sophomore Sarah Strong spoke about the most memorable experience in her first year at UConn aside from winning the national title. The 19-year-old said she cherished the moments when they were playing away from Storrs.

Ad

"I feel like every time we're in the like away at away game in the hotel room like watching a movie or just hanging out with each other is fun," Strong said (Timestamp 12:48). "So just just being with them is fun."

Meanwhile, Sarah Strong's excellent season with the Huskies allowed her to earn an NIL deal with Unrivaled, a 3x3 basketball league that operates during the WNBA offseason.

Ad

Strong was among the 14 women's college basketball players who signed an NIL contract with the league founded by former UConn stars Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart.

Aside from Strong, her teammate, Azzi Fudd, JuJu Watkins (USC), Lauren Betts (UCLA), Hannah Hidalgo (Notre Dame), Olivia Miles (TCU), Madison Booker (Texas), Kiki Rice (UCLA), MiLaysia Fulwiley (LSU), Audi Crooks (Iowa State), Ta'Niya Latson (South Carolina), Syla Swords (Michigan) and Sienna Betts (UCLA) were also named in the league's Class of 2025.

Strong, who has three more years before she plays in Unrivaled, signed a deal that will allow her to help promote the league while also attending events throughout the year. She and the 13 other players are expected to suit up in the 3x3 tournament when they turn pro.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Geoff Geoffrey Latayan is a journalist who covers college basketball at Sportskeeda. An AB Communication graduate from De La Salle Lipa, he is an avid sports fan who follows college basketball, MLB, NBA and pro wrestling.



As a writer, he's adept at stats and previously covered college sports in the Philippines. Geoff has interviewed former NBA star Detlef Schrempf, although it was way before the "sportsblog" era.



Geoff believes the gap between College sports and major leagues has narrowed thanks to the new stars of the sport, who can give the pro leagues a run for their money.



His favorite college players of all time are Michael Jordan and Allan Iverson. In fact, the Jordan admiration extended to North Carolina becoming his favorite college team as well. Geoff rates Carmelo Anthony winning the national title for Syracuse as his favorite College Sports moment and he is also a die-hard Philadelphia Phillies and Philadelphia 76ers fan. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here