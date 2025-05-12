UConn's Solo Ball, booster Marc D'Amelio react as Dwayne Koroma confirms Huskies transfer

Dan Hurley secured another commitment for the UConn Huskies, adding Le Moyne's Dwayne Koroma through the transfer portal. The forward made the announcement on his Instagram account on Sunday, drawing several reactions, including comments from UConn's Solo Ball and Huskies booster Marc D'Amelio.

Koroma shared a photo of himself wearing a UConn uniform. He flexed his muscles while holding a basketball, with his name and the words "Committed UConn" placed on top of the image.

"God is Great! #committed," Koroma wrote.

Solo Ball and Marc D'Amelio can't wait for Dwayne Koromo to start playing for the Huskies.

"Love to see it!!!" Ball commented.

"Let's go! Welcome to the Family!" D'Amelio wrote.

Solo Ball and Marc D'Amelio react to Dwayne Koroma. Source: Instagram/@dwaynekoroma

Solo Ball was one of Dan Hurley's key players in the 2024-25 season, averaging 14.4 points and 3.6 rebounds through 35 games. He was also part of the Huskies team that won the 2024 NCAA Tournament.

Marc D'Amelio, an alumnus of the University of Connecticut, is the founder of D'Amelio Huskies NIL Collective. It was established specifically to help UConn's student-athletes, which now includes Koroma.

UConn will be Koroma's fifth team in the collegiate ranks. He started his college basketball career at Iona, averaging 2.7 points, 3.4 boards and 1.1 assists through 18 games in his freshman year with the Gaels.

Koroma moved to Salt Lake Community College ahead of the 2022-23 season, averaging nine points and five boards during his brief stay there. He transferred to Texas-Arlington before the 2023-24 campaign, averaging 4.3 points and 2.7 boards per game during that season.

How Dwayne Koroma fared against Solo Ball's UConn during their meeting in the 2024-25 season

Dwayne Koroma joined Le Moyne for 2024-25 season and posted career-best numbers with the Dolphins, averaging 11.5 points, 7.2 boards, 2.0 assists and 1.4 steals through 31 games.

He scored at least 20 points for Le Moyne thrice last season, including a 24-point performance against Central Connecticut in the quarterfinals of the Northeast Conference Tournament. He was efficient on the offensive end, shooting 10-for-12 from the field. Koroma's efforts went for naught, though, as the Dolphins lost 86-67.

Dan Hurley got a firsthand look at Dwayne Koroma last season when the UConn Huskies faced the Le Moyne Dolphins on Nov. 13. Koroma led the Dolphins in scoring in that contest, dropping 13 points on 6-for-9 shooting.

Le Moyne Dolphins forward Dwayne Koroma (#3) in action against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at the Purcell Pavilion. Photo: Imagn

That wasn't enough to beat the Huskies, who recorded an emphatic 90-49 victory. Five players scored in double figures for UConn, including Solo Ball, who amassed 12 points in 19 minutes.

