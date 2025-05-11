UConn transfer Aidan Mahaney reveals Boston Celtics star that inspired him growing up

UConn transfer Aidan Mahaney, now at UC Santa Barbara for his final year of eligibility, revealed that a former Boston Celtics guard was the first player to spark his interest in basketball.
On Saturday, during an interview with Storrs Central, Mahaney said two-time NBA champion Rajon Rondo was his favorite player growing up and linked that influence to the Celtics’ 2007–08 championship season.
“Favorite basketball player growing up was Rajon Rondo of the Boston Celtics,” Mahaney said.
The point guard, who was a two-time first-team All-WCC selection at Saint Mary’s, recalled watching Rondo during that title run when Mahaney was about five years old.
“I was just a young guard kind of coming up, and it was really around the time that I started to fall in love with the game of basketball. Think it was like that, oh 2007-08, championship run. So, I would have been, what, five, something like that. So, it was cool to see kind of fell in love with him, since.”
Nevertheless, the early exposure to Rondo’s play helped shape Mahaney’s connection to basketball.
Aidan Mahaney transfers to UC Santa Barbara for final college season
UC Santa Barbara has added UConn guard Aidan Mahaney through the transfer portal for his final year of college eligibility. The move marks Mahaney’s second transfer, following one season with the Huskies after his career at Saint Mary’s.
Mahaney appeared in limited action during the 2024–25 season at UConn, averaging 4.5 points and 1.3 assists in 12.2 minutes per game, according to Roto Wire.
College basketball reporter Jon Rothstein was the first to report the commitment.
“UConn transfer Aidan Mahaney tells me that he has committed to UC Santa Barbara,” Rothstein wrote on X. “Significant Big West News.”
Mahaney returns to the West Coast to join UC Santa Barbara under coach Joe Pasternack. He will compete in the Big West Conference for his final collegiate season.
