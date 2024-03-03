UConn vs Seton Hall basketball injury report and predictions, March 3: Latest on Jayden Ross, Isaiah Coleman and more

The Seton Hall Pirates will take on the third-ranked UConn Huskies in an exciting Big East matchup on Sunday afternoon. The contest will tipoff at noon ET and will be broadcast on CBS. Both teams have a few players on the injured list, which will change how this game unfolds.

Let's take a closer look at today's injury report and see what up-to-date information we have about the availability of these players.

UConn vs. Seton Hall basketball injury report

Jayden Ross, UConn

Freshman forward Jayden Ross is the only Huskies player on today's injury report. He is dealing with an undisclosed illness and is listed as questionable. Ross has not been on the court in more than two weeks, as he last played on Feb. 17 against Marquette.

He has not been much of a factor statistically for this UConn program, as he averages 0.6 points and 0.8 rebounds in 5.9 minutes per game.

Isaiah Coleman, Seton Hall

Freshman guard Isaiah Coleman has also been on the injury report for an undisclosed illness and is questionable to take the floor today. His last game was on Feb. 24 against Butler, so it's been over a week since he has had any on-court action.

Coleman has been a factor for the Pirates this season, as he is playing 18.6 minutes and is averaging 5.8 points, 2.6 rebounds and 0.9 steals while shooting 50.4% from the floor.

UConn vs. Seton Hall predictions

The UConn Huskies are the third-ranked program in college basketball for a reason, and they will be a huge force in today's contest. According to ESPN Bet, the Huskies are 14.5-point home favorites as they have displayed their dominance throughout the season.

Seton Hall does not have the defensive capabilities to slow down UConn's 81.3 points per game and 49.4 team shooting percentage. Expect the Huskies to dominate the Pirates at Gampel Pavilion and easily cover the spread.

