Braden Fiske NFL Draft projection: 5 landing spots for FSU DT after NFL Combine 2024 ft. Arizona Cardinals

Senior defensive tackle for Florida State Braden Fiske is gearing up for the 2024 NFL draft and had a strong showing in the NFL Combine. Let's take a look at some teams that are going to be interested in Fiske's services.

Braden Fiske Landing Spots

Arizona Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals have to figure out a few different positions during the NFL draft to get to the point of being able to contend for a playoff spot. The team needs to figure out a direction with quarterback Kyler Murray and get some talent across the board, but addressing a pass-rush would be smart.

New York Giants

The New York Giants are in an interesting position, but they do need to get pressure from their defensive tackle spot.

After trading Leonard Williams ahead of the trade deadline last season, the G-Men need to address the defensive tackle spot, as it's one of their glaring weaknesses right now. With their picks in the top two rounds, they could land Fiske and make him a focal point of the defense.

Indianapolis Colts

The Indianapolis Colts are looking for their window in the AFC South to become open and getting a talented defensive tackle to pair with DeForest Buckner.

The defense allowed 24.4 points per game and recorded 51 sacks in 17 games. If they can add Braden Fiske to this defense, they should continue to overwhelm the opposing offensive line.

Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills have a lot of defensive tackles entering free agency this offseason, with guys like Jordan Phillips and Shaq Lawson no longer under contract.

The defense has to improve in a division with the New York Jets and the Miami Dolphins. The AFC being loaded, Fiske could be able to create a lot of pressure for a cheap price.

Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs are in an unprecedented spot, as they are looking to become a three-peat champion.

With defensive tackle Chris Jones an unrestricted free agent and getting a bit older, the defensive tackle is going to need to get younger. Adding Braden Fiske could help the team continue to improve and get younger at the position.

They could also have two incredible players rushing the quarterback.

