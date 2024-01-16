LaDarius Henderson NFL draft projection: 5 landing spots for the Michigan OL ft. New York Jets

The Michigan Wolverines have another player entering the 2024 NFL draft as left tackle LaDarius Henderson announced his intention to compete at the pro level on Friday.

The starter had no eligibility left and will leave college football as a national champion.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Viewed as a late-round pick, it will be interesting to see which franchise he can land with to begin his NFL career. Let's take a look at five teams that would benefit greatly by drafting LaDarius Henderson.

Also Read: Michigan Transfer Portal Tracker 2024: List of all Wolverines players who entered the transfer portal

5 NFL teams LaDarius Henderson could go to

#1. New York Jets

The New York Jets had a lot of issues on the offensive line throughout the season, and with tackle Mehki Becton likely to leave as a free agent, it means they will look to get an offensive tackle in the 2024 NFL draft. This would be a good pairing, but other teams also seek offensive line help.

#2. Miami Dolphins

This one may come as a surprise, but the Miami Dolphins are reportedly looking for a new left tackle. They have Terron Armstead in the position, but he is contemplating retirement due to a myriad of injuries and is expected to seek a significant increase in his base salary.

The left tackle position is not too much of a concern as quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is left-handed, so it is not his blind side. Still, Henderson would be a great addition to help the Dolphins offensive line.

#3. Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys are an interesting fit for left tackle LaDarius Henderson as they will likely lose current offensive tackle Tyron Smith to free agency. They have a lot of decisions to make in terms of players' contracts, so being in line to get a rookie contract on the older offensive line makes a lot of sense.

#4. New York Giants

The New York Giants had one of the worst statistical offensive lines in NFL history this season, so getting some reinforcements is more likely. During the regular season, the team allowed 85 sacks, the second-most in NFL history, and protecting quarterback Daniel Jones, coming off a torn ACL, will be critical for success.

#5. Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs will be in an interesting position as their current left tackle, Donovan Smith, is signed to a one-year contract. The team will always want to improve and protect Patrick Mahomes' blind side, and getting LaDarius Henderson could be big for the team going forward.

Securing a pivotal position like left tackle on a rookie contract allows Kansas City to step up and pay for talent in other areas of need.

Also Read: Donovan Edwards NFL Draft projection: 5 landing spots for the Michigan RB ft. Pittsburgh Steelers, Arizona Cardinals and more