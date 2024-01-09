Donovan Edwards NFL Draft projection: 5 landing spots for the Michigan RB ft. Pittsburgh Steelers, Arizona Cardinals and more

Michigan Wolverines running back Donovan Edwards is eligible for the 2024 NFL draft and could be on teams' radar due to his experience and production. This season, he has 113 rushing attempts for 393 yards (3.5 yards per carry) with three rushing touchdowns and 30 catches for 249 yards (8.3 yards per reception).

If he enters the NFL draft, where are the best fits for him? Let's take a deeper dive into five places he would fit best.

Potential Donovan Edwards landing spots

#1 Pittsburgh Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a decision to make: keep Najee Harris or let Jaylen Warren become the main guy.

If they choose Warren, Edwards could fit in as a third down back. With the Mike Tomlin offense, this would be a good fit, as he stays in a position where he could be an impactful running back on a run-heavy offense.

#2 Arizona Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals have been a strong running team, and getting quarterback Kyler Murray some more weapons is going to be critical. Donovan Edwards would be a good change-of-play back behind James Conners, and it would be an interesting dynamic with a solid and underrated running back.

#3 Las Vegas Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders are likely going to be moving on from Josh Jacobs and need to figure out what to do next.

Enter Edwards who could be one of the backs to split time and play in the system. Who knows, it could be one of the rumored landing spots for coach Jim Harbaugh as well.

#4 Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns have been decimated this season by injuries, with Nick Chubb going down early in the year with a season-ending knee injury.

They are eventually going to need new blood in that running backs room, and Edwards seems like a perfect back in Kevin Stefanski's run-first system that's working out well.

#5 Tennessee Titans

The Tennessee Titans are likely moving on from franchise star Derrick Henry and are going to need players to replicate his offensive production.

That's where Donovan Edwards fits right in, and he could take some carries and help quarterback Will Levis not having to drop back 40+ times per game.

