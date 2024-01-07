Malik Nabers NFL Draft Projection: 5 landing spots for the LSU WR ft. New York Giants, Arizona Cardinals and more 

Junior wide receiver Malik Nabers has officially announced that he is entering the 2024 NFL draft and leaving the LSU Tigers.

Nabers is expected to be one of the top players in the draft class as he has done extremely well throughout the season. The WR finished with 89 receptions for 1,569 yards (17.6 yards per catch) with 14 touchdown receptions.

But where will he begin his NFL career? Here are the five most likely landing spots for Malik Nabers.

Malik Nabers potential landing spot #1: New York Giants

As we enter Week 18, the New York Giants are slotted in the fifth spot for the 2024 NFL draft. Nabers is expected to be the second wide receiver off the board behind Marvin Harrison Jr.

The Giants are likely going to give quarterback Daniel Jones another season and general manager Joe Schoen is going to allow the offensive line a chance to improve with him.

This Giants team needs some players that can dominate and Nabers would open the field up for Jalin Hyatt and tight end Darren Waller.

Malik Nabers potential landing spot #2: New England Patriots

The New England Patriots could be a landing spot for Russell Wilson when he is released by the Broncos. That would mean they need to address the lack of depth at the receiver position.

Entering Week 18, the Pats hold the third pick and if Harrison Jr. is taken, expect the Patriots brass, whether it be Bill Belichick or someone else, to look at Malik Nabers. He can slot in at the WR1 spot on their depth chart.

Malik Nabers potential landing spot #3: Arizona Cardinals

Kyler Murray may have saved his job as they are currently in the fourth spot for the 2024 NFL draft with one game remaining. They need to get some more top-tier wide receivers to help them compete in a tough NFC West division with potentially three teams making the playoffs this season.

Nabers' skillset of being someone who is always open would do wonders for the Cards getting the most out of Murray and his massive contract as well. This would help accelerate the rebuild for Jonathan Gannon in Year 2.

Malik Nabers potential landing spot #4: New York Jets

With Aaron Rodgers' return on the horizon in September, the New York Jets are not going to address the quarterback spot. If they decide to not go with offensive linemen, the Jets could be getting Nabers to pair with Garrett Wilson out wide.

This would add a lot more depth to an offense that has been terrible throughout the year since Rodgers went down after four offensive snaps. Nabers would add some serious skill and depth to the receiver spot as the Jets have some draft capital and currently are holding the eighth pick in the 2024 draft.

Malik Nabers potential landing spot #5: Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears are entering Week 18 of the NFL season with the top and the 10th pick, so they can easily get a few significant players. If they were to draft a quarterback and trade Justin Fields for more picks, they can move up from the 10th pick or even have Nabers land in their lap.

The wide receiver room needs another impact player as they have DJ Moore to be a solid receiver. The team could dominate with another top wideout who can help them be a force in the NFC North in the future.

