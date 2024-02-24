UConn vs. Villanova basketball Injury report, February 24: Latest on Jayden Ross and more

The No. 1 UConn Huskies (24-3, 14-2 Big East) will host the Villanova Wildcats (15-11, 8-7 Big East) at 8:00 p.m. EST on FOX.

The Huskies will try to bounce back after a crushing 85-66 upset by No. 15 Creighton on Tuesday, whereas the Wildcats head into this matchup on a three-game win streak after taking down Butler 72-62 on Tuesday night.

Both teams are mostly healthy as the regular season winds down. There is just one player listed on the injury report for tonight's inner conference matchup.

UConn vs. Villanova basketball injuries

Jayden Ross, UConn Huskies

The lone player on the injury report for this game is Huskies freshman forward Jayden Ross, who is listed as questionable due to an undisclosed illness. This is most likely the same ailment that held Ross out of UConn's previous game against Creighton on Tuesday.

Ross has played in 13 games this season for Dan Hurley's squad. He averages just over six minutes a game and averages 0.7 points, 0.8 rebounds and 0.3 assists. He shoots 22.2% from the field and has yet to score in his last six appearances.

The Huskies were shorthanded in their loss to Creighton after winning their last 14 consecutive games. The Huskies struggled tremendously from beyond the arc, going just 3-16 as a team. On the other side, Creighton finished 14-28 from three and would handily take down the top dog, the Huskies.

Expected starters for UConn vs. Villanova matchup

UConn Huskies

The Huskies will have their chance to get back on track after Creighton's first win in program history over a No. 1-ranked team.

The Huskies have four games remaining on their regular season schedule, including a game against No. 7 Marquette on March 6. UConn will be on the road for two straight games before returning home for the final two.

Here is how they are expected to line up for their matchup against Villanova.

Player Position Cam Spencer G Tristen Newton G Stephon Castle G Donovan Clingan F Alex Karaban C

Villanova Wildcats

The Villanova Wildcats have won four of their last five games, including their last three straight. The five games Villanova has left on their schedule will be vital as they try to earn an NCAA Tournament bid.

Two of their five remaining games are against ranked opponents, No. 1 UConn and No. 15 Creighton. Here is how the Wildcats will line up for this conference matchup against the Huskies.

Player Position Justin Moore G TJ Bamba G Mark Armstrong G Eric Dixon F Tyler Burton F

