Caitlin Clark caught the world by storm with her record-smashing collegiate season. Recently, Caitlin Clark broke the NCAA's scoring record, passing the legendary Pete Maravich as the all-time leader in career points in college basketball.

Given her recent record, it's not surprising that she is gaining recognition from athletes, celebrities and notable figures worldwide. Even the US Vice President dropped words of appreciation to Clark via X after her big game against the Buckeyes.

"Congratulations on your record-breaking game, Caitlin. 3,685 points and counting is an incredible accomplishment. You show every little girl across our nation that they can dream with ambition and compete at the highest level." - US Vice President Kamala Harris tweeted on social media app, X.

The $3.1 million NIL-valued (via On3) Iowa Hawkeyes star dropped 35 points against rival Ohio State, leading her team to a big win on the historic night when she broke the scoring record.

Currently, Clark's NIL is ranked No. 4 in all college sports, only listed below Bronny James (USC basketball), Shedeur Sanders (Colorado Football) and Livvy Dunne (LSU gymnastics).

Caitlin Clark congratulated by public figures after her record-breaking night

Several celebrities, including rapper Travis Scott, attended the Ohio State vs. Iowa game. Other personalities that came to witness basketball history were MLB Hall of Famer Nolan Ryan and Kevin Miles, an actor best known in the United States as Jake from the popular State Farm insurance advertisements on television.

The 46th President of the United States of America, Joe Biden, also congratulated Caitlin Clark after she broke the record with two free throws at the end of the 2nd quarter against Ohio State.

"With 3,685 points and counting, you've made your school proud." - Joe Biden tweet on X

LeBron James, one of the best basketball players of all time and one who recently broke the 40,000-point mark in the NBA, also congratulated Clark in his recent tweets.

"CONGRATS @CaitlinClark22 on becoming the All-Time leading scorer!!" - LeBron James said on his official verified page on X.

After their final regular-season game, the Iowa Hawkeyes will compete in the Big Ten conference tournament. The team will play the winner of the #7 Penn State vs. #10 Wisconsin game in the quarterfinals on March 8 (Friday) at 6:30 PM ET.