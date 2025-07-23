USC freshman Jazzy Davidson's FIBA U19 photos elicit reactions from Sienna Betts, Kayleigh Heckel & others

USC freshman Jazzy Davidson was part of the U19 team that won gold at the 2025 FIBA Under-19 Women's Basketball World Cup, which concluded on Sunday. The 6-foot-1 guard was a crucial part of the team's victory, averaging 14.6 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game. She was especially instrumental in the final, where she delivered 21 points, six rebounds, and three assists.Still in the spirit of celebration, on Wednesday, Davidson shared a post which included a series of pictures from the just concluded tournament. It included photos of herself in the Team USA Jersey, with teammates, photos from the team celebrations, and a couple of in-game moments. She added a caption that read:&quot;So grateful for this experience &amp; these people ❤️‍🔥&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostUpon seeing the post, some of Davidson's teammates at the tournament jumped into the comments with different messages. UCLA freshman Sienna Betts, former USC guard Kayleigh Heckel, and 5-foot-8 point guard Maddyn Greenway were among those who commented on the post.&quot;My roomie 😢,&quot; Betts wrote.&quot;Such a cutie pie🥰🥹,&quot; Kayleigh added.&quot;So amazing,&quot; said Maddyn Greenway.Addison Bjorn and Emilee Skinner, who were also part of the gold-winning U19 squad, also joined in with their comments.&quot;Gonna miss youuuu💕,&quot; Bjorn wrote.&quot;Jazzz I miss u sm 😭😭,&quot; Skinner added.Some fans also joined in the interaction, dropping different comments on the post.&quot;We are very proud of you, Jazzy! Keep up the great work!&quot; one fan said.&quot;Excellent job, Jazzy!! You are so fun to watch and sooo beautiful too!!! Your Papa &amp; Nanny sure are proud of you! 😍😍😍,&quot; said another.USC freshman Jazzy Davidson's FIBA U19 photos elicit reactions from Sienna Betts, Kayleigh Heckel &amp; others. (Images via Instagram @jazzydavidson)The tournament, which tipped off on July 12, ended on a perfect note for Team USA, who went undefeated and sealed the championship with an 88-76 win over Australia in the final. Jazzy Davidson's stellar performance throughout the competition earned her a spot on the All-Second Team. She also finished with the joint-highest steals average and ranked fifth in blocks.&quot;It means a lot.&quot;: USC freshman Jazzy Davidson on winning the FIBA U19 World CupWinning an international title like the FIBA U19 World Cup is a dream come true for many young basketball prospects, and for Jazzy Davidson, it meant the world to achieve it.Speaking in an interview, Davidson shared how much the achievement meant to her personally. She also praised her teammates' effort and unity throughout the tournament.&quot;It means a lot,&quot; Davidson said via The Sporting Tribune. &quot;I mean, this tournament is one of the hardest tournaments to win, so I'm just super proud of the team and just the effort that we put in throughout this time to get to where we are.&quot;Jazzy Davidson is, however, no stranger to success on the international stage. This latest gold medal marks her third with Team USA. She previously took home gold at the 2024 FIBA 3x3 U18 World Cup in Hungary and the 2024 FIBA U18 Women's AmeriCup in Colombia.