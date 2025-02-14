“USC lock in please”, “UCLA by 15”: College hoops fans hyped as JuJu Watkins and Lauren Betts set to face each other in blockbuster clash

The stage is set for the much-awaited clash between JuJu Watkins' USC and Lauren Betts' UCLA. The sixth-ranked Trojans host the top-ranked Bruins at Galen Center tonight, and college hoops fans are hyped for the latest edition of the Battle of Los Angeles.

They flocked to an Instagram post of NCAA Division I Women's Basketball promoting the heavyweight showdown between the two talented Big Ten teams. The post featured images and stats of not only Betts and Watkins, but also UCLA's Kiki Rice and USC's Kiki Iriafen. The caption asked fans a simple question.

"BATTLE OF L.A. GOES DOWN TONIGHT. Who you got?"

USC fans and UCLA supporters immediately chimed in with their comments.

College hoops fans chimed in with their comments ahead of the USC vs UCLA women's basketball showdown on Thursday night. Source: Instagram/@marchmadnesswbb

"USC LOCK IN PLEASE," one Trojans fan wrote.

"UCLA BY 15!! GO BRUINS! WE RUN THIS CITY!" one UCLA fan predicted.

"JuJu and Kiki combined 60 points with the DUB tonight," one USC fan commented.

"Cmon UCLA! Cook USC! JuJu is the only offense they have!" one UCLA fan replied.

"Betts been snapping idk JuJu gotta lock in," one fan shared.

"UCLA remains undefeated," one Bruins fan predicted.

The UCLA Bruins head into Thursday's showdown as the only remaining unbeaten team in NCAA Division I college basketball, carrying a perfect 23-0 record. The USC Trojans aren't far behind, winning 21 of their first 23 games to start the season.

Comparing Lauren Betts and JuJu Watkins' numbers this 2024-25 NCAA season

All eyes will be on star players Lauren Betts and JuJu Watkins as the UCLA Bruins and the USC Trojans lock horns for the first time this season tonight. They have put up impressive numbers this 2024-25 NCAA campaign, establishing themselves as National Player of the Year candidates.

JuJu Watkins (#12) of the USC Trojans drives around Lauren Betts (#51) of the UCLA Bruins during the second half of their game at Pauley Pavilion on December 30, 2023 in Los Angeles. Photo: Getty

Lauren Betts is the main reason top-ranked UCLA has started the season with 23 consecutive wins, leading the Bruins in scoring, rebounding and blocks. She is averaging 19.6 points, 9.7 rebounds and 2.9 blocks through 21 games.

JuJu Watkins has been a scoring machine in her sophomore year for USC. She is averaging 23.9 points per game this season, fifth-highest in the nation. She is also a key contributor in other departments, averaging 6.7 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 2.2 steals and 1.7 blocks through 23 games.

