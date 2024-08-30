USC's JuJu Watkins feels "lucky" after getting a parking ticket and "heart" 

USC rising star JuJu Watkins has had a whirlwind of a month, from participating in the Overtime Select Takeover to getting a parking ticket. The 6-foot-2 combo guard shared a picture of her ticket on her Instagram story on Thursday.

The funny part is that someone drew a heart in the rear windshield of the car. The image shows a parking ticket tucked under the windshield wiper, with a heart shape drawn on the surface of the window.

"parking ticket and a heart. so lucky td 😒," the text overlay on the image reads. Also at the bottom it says, "ik i need a car wash."

JuJu Watkins' Instagram story

JuJu Watkins, the WBCA Freshman of the Year, is already a star in the making for Trojans' fans. After just one season in college basketball, Watkins has set several records. Her 920 points last season broke Tina Hutchinson's record (898) for most points by a freshman.

Watkins returned to practice session this week after a month-long summer break. The USC women's basketball Instagram account shared glimpses of their first day back in training, where several players were seen working hard in preparation for the new season, which starts in two months.

Additionally, during her offseason hiatus, the Los Angeles native made eventful memories. She was honored as the Best Breakthrough Athlete at the ESPY Awards, becoming only the fourth female athlete to receive the award.

JuJu Watkins also assumed the role of commentator during the Overtime Select Takeover game between Team Paige and Team Flau'jae. Moreover, Watkins also participated in the Mamba League Invitational alongside Bryce James.

JuJu Watkins shares snippets from her trip to Los Angeles

JuJu Watkins was back in her hometown of Los Angeles, California to attend the Mamba League Invitational last week. Celebrating late Kobe Bryant's birthday, the second annual invitational was held on August 23rd and 24th.

On Tuesday, Watkins shared a series of pictures on her Instagram highlighting her time in LA. Cassy Athena spotted her walking the streets in the evening wearing a Balenciaga hoodie.

"spotless mind," Watkins captioned the post.

In one of the pictures, she stood in front of a gymnasium, striking a pose as several photographers took photos of her. Another image shows a late evening view of the Los Angeles city lights, which she took from the window of her room. The last picture she shared shows the mural of Kobe Bryant on a building, promoting the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

