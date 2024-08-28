USC star JuJu Watkins shares moments from her offseason life ft. $925 worth Balenciaga hoodie

After leading the USC Trojans to a historic Elite Eight run as a freshman, JuJu Watkins has been enjoying her offseason taking time to rest, including attending an LA Dodgers game. She threw the ceremonial first pitch, nailing it despite a finger injury.

On Tuesday, Watkins posted a series of pictures to her Instagram that showed her recent activities. She tapped into her fashion self as she rocked a Balenciaga Oversized Logo-Print Cotton-Jersey Hoodie worth around $925.

"Spotless mind ✨."

JuJu Watkins also added a picture of her dog, Deuce Watkins, along with a Kobe Bryant mural for the LA Olympics 2028. Nike revealed the new mural at Hotel Figueroa near the Lakers' home, Crypto.com Arena.

The late NBA legend is reported to have played a huge role in bringing the games to Los Angeles. In honor of his legacy, the games are set to include a logo inspired by his nickname, Mamba. It was revealed by his wife, Vanessa, during the 2024 Paris Olympics closing ceremony.

JuJu Watkins, an incoming sophomore at USC, will be available for the 2028 Olympics and commented on it to the Associated Press.

“That’s definitely a long-term goal of mine when I get done with my college career,” the LA native said. “Definitely something I’m looking forward to and having the chance to do that in my city would definitely be a dream come true.”

For now, Watkins' goal is to lead the Trojans to a championship, and she is all prepared for it.

JuJu Watkins trains with former USC forward, DeMar DeRozan

Over the offseason, JuJu Watkins has shared clips of her practice sessions, usually with her trainer, Phil Handy. However, on Monday, the guard met up with USC alum and Sacramento Kings forward, DeMar DeRozan at the Galen Center.

A video shared on X showed DeRozan teaching Watkins his tricks for foul drawing.

JuJu Watkins is considered one of college basketball's best players right now and is set to join UConn's Paige Bueckers and LSU's Flau'jae Johnson as the face of the sport in the upcoming season. With conference realignments and transfer portal additions, Watkins and the Trojans are considered the biggest contenders for the NCAA title, along with UConn and South Carolina.

