"USC or SC needed you" "Thought she was going to South Carolina": Fans react as Chloe Kitts' sister, Kylee, signs for Ohio State

Chloe Kitts won't be joining forces with her sister at South Carolina next season. The Ohio State Buckeyes' women's basketball team announced in an Instagram post on Tuesday that Kylee Kitts has signed with them.

The Buckeyes shared an image of Kitts wearing an Ohio State uniform with the word "Welcome" placed above the photo. They included a short caption for their introductory post, asking Buckeye Nation to welcome their newest guard.

Fans reacted in the comments of the post, which has more than 4,000 likes.

Fans reacted to Ohio State's post announcing Kylee Kitts' move to the Buckeyes. Source: Instagram/@ohiostatewbb

"Thought she was going to South Carolina," one fan wrote.

"Had us waiting all this time for her to pick Ohio," another fan chimed in.

"Welcome to the Buckeye State," one Ohio State fan shared.

"Awwww wishing you luck USC or SC needed you," another fan posted.

"Congrats Kylee!!!" one fan replied.

"You came to OSU???? Good spot but I'll miss you in Florida," another fan commented.

Kylee Kitts joined Ohio State after spending her freshman season with the Florida Gators. Kitts is the Buckeyes' second addition through the transfer portal this season, joining T'Yana Todd, who moved to Ohio State from Boston College last month.

Kitts' arrival is a welcome development for coach Kevin McGuff, who lost star player Cotie McMahon in the portal. McMahon, who led Ohio State in scoring last season, transferred to the Ole Miss Rebels.

When Chloe Kitts' South Carolina faced Kylee Kitts' Florida in the 2024-25 NCAA season

Kylee Kitts didn't see action for Florida in the 2024-25 NCAA season but one game stood out for her during that campaign. Kitts joined the Gators when they traveled to Columbia to face the South Carolina Gamecocks on Feb. 13.

Chloe Kitts made her presence felt in the rebounding department during that contest, amassing a game-high 12 boards in South Carolina's 101-63 victory. She struggled offensively, however, scoring just five points for the Gamecocks on 1-for-7 shooting.

Chloe Kitts (#21) of the South Carolina Gamecocks passes the ball during the first quarter of their NCAA women's basketball game against the Florida Gators at Colonial Life Arena on February 13, 2025. Photo: Getty

Chloe Kitts, who shot 3-for-4 from the charity stripe against Florida, also had five assists and one steal in 21 minutes of action.

The South Carolina forward starred for the Gamecocks in their March Madness run, averaging 10.7 points, 6.8 boards and 1.3 dimes in this year's NCAA Tournament.

