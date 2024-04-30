One of the consequences of JuJu Watkins dragging USC to prominence once again has been the reemergence of Trojan legends into the public's consciousness.

One of the most revered legends in the history of the University of Southern California is Tina Thompson, who was the first-ever WNBA draft pick in 1997 after leaving the Trojans. She was the No. 1 pick by the Houston Comets, where she won four consecutive WNBA titles.

Thompson was inducted into both the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame and Women's Basketball Hall of Fame in 2018 due to her outstanding career.

On the 27th anniversary of Tina Thompson being picked No. 1 overall in the 1997 draft, the popular JuJu Watkins paid tribute to her on her Instagram stories, reposting the graphic commemorating the feat.

"HER," Watkins wrote.

Watkin's IG stories

JuJu Watkins gets praise from Tina Thompson

JuJu Watkins' performances in the 2023-24 season attracted several former USC Trojans greats back to the Galen Center, including Cheryl Miller and Tina Thompson, who attended several games and encouraged the team.

After a spectacular performance in the Trojans' 81-64 win against the Arizona Wildcats during the regular season in which the guard registered 32 points, seven rebounds and four assists, Thompson, who was in attendance at the game, penned a heartfelt message for Watkins on Instagram.

"The Connector!" Thompson wrote. "Once in a while a program is blessed to have a Generational Player. A player that helps connect the community to the team, brings alumni back in the building and attracts the attention of recruits all over the country. The player top players want to play with! She is JuJu!

"Her humble nature, kind spirit and elite work ethic are just a few things that trigger these awesome things. So proud of the young lady you have grown into and the leader you continue to work to be! We are here and will continue to show up and support you, The Women of Troy, Coach and staff! So proud of you all! #FightOn."

Tina Thompson was not the only USC legend to attribute the rise of the Trojans to the freshman. USC legend Cheryl Miller, who led the Trojans to back-to-back championships in 1983 and 1984, praised JuJu Watkins for choosing the Trojans.

Miller also highlighted the role of Watkins in making the public remember the accomplishments of the older generation by breaking the various records that had stood for years, including the single-season scoring record.

The attendance numbers at the Galen Center almost tripled from last season, and among the crowds hoping to watch JuJu Watkins make history, USC legends egged her on.