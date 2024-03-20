The USC Trojans are a No. 1 seed in the Big Dance all thanks to guard JuJu Watkins, who has reinvigorated the program since the season began.

The third-ranked Trojans (26-5) were placed in the Portland Regional 3 bracket on Selection Sunday. The Trojans will play Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (23-8) at the Galen Center on their campus on Saturday.

Watkins' stardom has drawn celebrities, who flock to watch her play at the Galen Center, increasing the spotlight that has followed her this season.

The latest celebrity to declare his admiration for Watkins is rapper Snoop Dogg, a Los Angeles native who appeared on a reel promising to attend a USC game during March Madness.

The $160 million worth rapper (as per Forbes) said:

"I'm going with SC too," Snoop Dogg said. "I'm going with USC. JuJu 'n' 'em. You know what I'm talking about. JuJu and them. I hope it's SC versus SC (top-ranked and top-seeded South Carolina, that would be a beautiful thing."

Juju Watkin's IG

Fans react

Fans on Instagram reacted with glee at such a famous rapper backing JuJu Watkins and the women's college basketball game in general.

Juju Watkins changes the LA culture

JuJu Watkins has not only reawakened a sleeping giant by leading the Trojans to their highest seed in a generation, but she has also brought back the crowds to the Galen Center in Los Angeles.

Attendance at USC home games has risen to an average of 3,856 this season from 1,037 last season.

WNBA analyst LaChina Robinson of ESPN recently spoke about the cultural effect that JuJu Watkins has had on the city of Los Angeles.

“JuJu has the opportunity to do something we’ve needed in women’s basketball for a long time," Robinson said. "And that’s to transcend the sport and really be at the intersection of women’s basketball and culture.

“At Lakers games, the first thing you think about is who are all the stars that are courtside wanting to watch LeBron, or Kobe when he played, or even back to Magic. That’s been a staple in LA because of everything that city means to music, art, entertainment, etc.

"(JuJu) could create this unique space for women’s basketball to be appreciated beyond just a sports fan. She could bleed the game into popular culture and just a greater space than it has in the past.”

The presence of JuJu Watkins in the Big Dance alongside stars like LSU's Angel Reese and Iowa's Caitlin Clark has made it one of the most anticipated editions in recent memory.