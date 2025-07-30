USC star JuJu Watkins' latest photodump elicits reactions from Kateri Poole and Rian Forester 

USC Trojans star JuJu Watkins has been rehabilitating from her torn ACL sustained during the 2025 NCAA Tournament against the Mississippi State Bulldogs. According to an ESPN report, Watkins has been tabbed to miss a big portion of the 2025-26 season as she recovers from her surgery.Away from the court, on Tuesday, Watkins posted a photo dump on Instagram. The post included pictures of herself speaking at various events, traveling and of her dog and family. She captioned the post:&quot;whole lotta life 🙂💖.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJuJu Watkins' USC teammate Rian Forester dropped a one-word comment on her Instagram post, accompanied by love heart emojis, while former LSU Tigers star Kateri Poole also dropped a comment.&quot;Bon,&quot; Forester wrote.&quot;Juuuu,&quot; Poole wrote.Forester's IG commentPoole's IG commentJuJu Watkins headlines massive NIL opportunityThe popular JuJu Watkins was one of the first investors in the 3-on-3 Unrivaled basketball league last year when it was launched by WNBA stars Breanna Taylor and Napheesa Collier.Last week, Watkins headlined 13 college basketball stars to sign up to play for the Unrivaled league in the future. The stars include Flau'jae Johnson (LSU), UConn's Azzi Fudd and Sarah Strong, Hannah Hidalgo (Notre Dame), Olivia Miles (TCU), Kiki Rice (UCLA), Lauren &amp; Sienna Betts (UCLA), Madison Booker (Texas, Iowa State (Audi Crooks), MiLaysia Fulwiley (LSU), Syla Swords (Michigan) and Ta'Niya Latson (South Carolina).After the announcement of the massive NIL deal with the best college basketball players, the league's president of basketball operations, Luke Cooper, spoke to reporters about Unrivaled's mission.&quot;Investing in elite women's basketball talent is central to Unrivaled's mission,&quot; Luke Cooper said. &quot;This transformational, first-of-its-kind initiative brings together the best of the best and reflects our deep commitment to elevating the women's game and holistically supporting athletes.&quot;Watkins' NIL deal with Unrivaled adds to her healthy portfolio that includes deals with brands like Wells Fargo, AT&amp;T, United Airlines, Gatorade, Funko Pops and, most notably, apparel giants Nike. According to On3, JuJu Watkins has a NIL valuation of $739,000, which puts her at No. 2 among women's college basketball stars, just behind LSU Tigers' Flau'jae Johnson ($1.1 million).After signing college basketball stars like former LSU Tigers forward Angel Reese before she departed for the WNBA, the Unrivaled League had its inaugural season in January this year and was won by Team Rose. The college basketball players who signed NIL deals this year will not be eligible to play in next year's fixtures but will still play a part in marketing the league.