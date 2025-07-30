  • home icon
  • USC star JuJu Watkins' latest photodump elicits reactions from Kateri Poole and Rian Forester 

USC star JuJu Watkins' latest photodump elicits reactions from Kateri Poole and Rian Forester 

By Cabral Opiyo
Published Jul 30, 2025 11:30 GMT
USC Trojans star JuJu Watkins
USC Trojans star JuJu Watkins

USC Trojans star JuJu Watkins has been rehabilitating from her torn ACL sustained during the 2025 NCAA Tournament against the Mississippi State Bulldogs. According to an ESPN report, Watkins has been tabbed to miss a big portion of the 2025-26 season as she recovers from her surgery.

Away from the court, on Tuesday, Watkins posted a photo dump on Instagram. The post included pictures of herself speaking at various events, traveling and of her dog and family. She captioned the post:

"whole lotta life 🙂💖."
JuJu Watkins' USC teammate Rian Forester dropped a one-word comment on her Instagram post, accompanied by love heart emojis, while former LSU Tigers star Kateri Poole also dropped a comment.

"Bon," Forester wrote.
"Juuuu," Poole wrote.
Forester's IG comment
Forester's IG comment
Poole's IG comment
Poole's IG comment

JuJu Watkins headlines massive NIL opportunity

The popular JuJu Watkins was one of the first investors in the 3-on-3 Unrivaled basketball league last year when it was launched by WNBA stars Breanna Taylor and Napheesa Collier.

Last week, Watkins headlined 13 college basketball stars to sign up to play for the Unrivaled league in the future. The stars include Flau'jae Johnson (LSU), UConn's Azzi Fudd and Sarah Strong, Hannah Hidalgo (Notre Dame), Olivia Miles (TCU), Kiki Rice (UCLA), Lauren & Sienna Betts (UCLA), Madison Booker (Texas, Iowa State (Audi Crooks), MiLaysia Fulwiley (LSU), Syla Swords (Michigan) and Ta'Niya Latson (South Carolina).

After the announcement of the massive NIL deal with the best college basketball players, the league's president of basketball operations, Luke Cooper, spoke to reporters about Unrivaled's mission.

"Investing in elite women's basketball talent is central to Unrivaled's mission," Luke Cooper said. "This transformational, first-of-its-kind initiative brings together the best of the best and reflects our deep commitment to elevating the women's game and holistically supporting athletes."

Watkins' NIL deal with Unrivaled adds to her healthy portfolio that includes deals with brands like Wells Fargo, AT&T, United Airlines, Gatorade, Funko Pops and, most notably, apparel giants Nike. According to On3, JuJu Watkins has a NIL valuation of $739,000, which puts her at No. 2 among women's college basketball stars, just behind LSU Tigers' Flau'jae Johnson ($1.1 million).

After signing college basketball stars like former LSU Tigers forward Angel Reese before she departed for the WNBA, the Unrivaled League had its inaugural season in January this year and was won by Team Rose. The college basketball players who signed NIL deals this year will not be eligible to play in next year's fixtures but will still play a part in marketing the league.

About the author
Cabral Opiyo

Cabral Opiyo

Cabral Opiyo is a journalist who covers college sports at Sportskeeda. With work experience spanning over 10 years, Cabral is an avid follower of college football and basketball and what goes into making the perfect elite prospect. He brings the news as it happens and analyzes football games to a high degree of accuracy.

As a writer, he loves bringing to life historical and iconic moments with his writing, fueled by extensive and verifiable research, creating an image in the reader's eyes.

Cabral has been known to sneak away from a high-profile NBA game to catch an obscure college basketball game and is an avid re-watcher of Tim Duncan and San Antonio Spurs games from the 2000s.

UConn winning its first national title under Dan Hurley remains his best college sports moment. Cabral rates A'ja Wilson and Caitlin Clark as his favorite players due to their productivity and the Alabama Crimson Tide as his favorite college team.

In addition, Cabral follows football and is a huge Italian and Brazilian football fan. He has written about football for a decade and held a byline with Outside of the Boot Football.

Edited by Nadim El Kak
