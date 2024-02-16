USC vs Utah basketball injury report, February 15: Latest on Rollie Worster, Brandon Gardner and more

The USC Trojans and the Utah Utes prepare for their Pac-12 matchup on Wednesday night, which should be an exciting contest to look out for. With the injury report for the game being a significant factor in the result, it is critical to be updated with the most recent status of some key players to understand how the game will go.

USC vs. Utah basketball injury report

Rollie Worster, Utah

The Utah Utes only have one player on the injury report: senior guard Rollie Worster. He is dealing with a leg injury and has not played since Jan. 11 against the UCLA Bruins. However, according to Utah coach Craig Smith, he is out for a significant amount of time.

Worster has played in 16 games and is averaging 31.6 minutes with 9.9 points, 4.9 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 0.2 blocks and 1.4 steals per game. He is shooting 40.9% from the floor, 27.6% from beyond the arc and 70.5% from the free-throw line.

Brandon Gardner, USC

USC Trojans freshman forward Brandon Gardner has been ruled out for a while now. He has only appeared in one game while dealing with an undisclosed injury. Gardner played on Nov. 9 and logged four minutes with two points; no other counting stats were recorded.

Isaiah Collier, USC

Freshman guard Isaiah Collier for the USC Trojans is doing well and is 100% back for the team after dealing with a hand injury. The Trojans need him to continue stepping up to be successful, as he is averaging 15.8 points, 2.7 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.3 steals in 28.5 minutes per game. He has been shooting 49.2% from the field, 32.7% from beyond the arc and 65.8% from the free-throw line.

His leadership and ability on the court will be critical for the USC Trojans to win games.

