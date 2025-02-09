USC WBB HC seems optimistic on removing pressure from JuJu Watkins' shoulders despite shooting struggles: "We're built a little differently this year"

Lindsay Gottlieb is optimistic that JuJu Watkins' will regain her top form on the court in the coming games. Moreover, as the USC Trojans continue winning despite Watkins' shooting struggles, the coach highlights the essence of her 2024-25 roster. Gottlieb shared the improved scoring caliber of the overall team with the previous year's unit after her team defeated Ohio State 84-63 on Saturday.

Gottlieb shared the improved scoring caliber of the overall team with the previous year's unit. With that, she takes the burden off Watkins' shoulders, citing that the present-day roster does not demand her to score like her record-breaking freshman year.

"We want everyone clicking, we want everyone in the rhythm, the gravity she draws and attracts opens things up for other people, everyone's got her back, they are capable of making plays," Gottlieb said.

Trending

"I don’t think we were in a position last year where we could have won games without her scoring as much as she had to score and obviously we’re built a little differently this year. We will get her back going again but everyone on our team, our locker room knows what the team needs to do to be as good as it could be."

Expand Tweet

JuJu Watkins is going through a tough shooting stretch, averaging just 32.6% shooting in the last three games. She has made only 17 of 52 attempts from the field and 3 of 17 from the 3-point line.

JuJu Watkins' struggles began in Iowa

February has been JuJu Watkins' Achilles so far. The guard, who has the pressure of overtaking Caitlin Clark's all-time scoring record, scored 27 points, five rebounds and three assists against Iowa on Feb. 1.

However, the Trojans lost 76-69 right before Clark was honored at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena with a jersey retirement ceremony. To showcase their respect and good sportsmanship, the USC cast stayed back to participate in the celebration.

Watkins then posted her lowest-scoring game of the season on Feb. 5, scoring 14 points on 4 of 11 shooting against the Wisconsin Badgers. Moreover, her struggles continued even when the team returned home to host No. 8 Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday.

JuJu Watkins missed her first 11 field goal attempts, scoring only off free throws until the second half. Moreover, the majority of her points came when USC had a significant lead and gripped the momentum of the contest.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here