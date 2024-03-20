VCU vs Villanova basketball injury report ahead of 2024 NIT games

The VCU Rams (22-13) will take on the No. 1 seed Villanova Wildcats (18-15) in the opening round of the 2024 NIT games. This matchup tips off at 9:00 p.m. EST on ESPN2 and ESPN+ from the home of the Wildcats, Finneran Pivailion, in Villanova, PA.

The VCU Rams fell to the Duquense Dukes 57-51 in the Atlantic 10 Championship game on Sunday to just narrowly miss out on their March Madness berth. They finished the regular season in fourth place in the A-10 this year.

The Villanova Wildcats come into this game after an overtime loss to the Marquette Golden Eagles, 71-65, in the Big East Tournament quarterfinal. They finished the regular season in sixth place in the Big East and just missed out on the NCAA Tournament.

Both teams enter this contest relatively healthy; however, the Villanova Wildcats will have a few players recovering from injuries whose status remains up in the air. Here is the latest on the injuries heading into this opening matchup of the NIT Tournament.

VCU vs. Villanova basketball injuries

Jordan Longino, Villanova

Junior guard Jordan Longino is listed as a game-time decision for tonight's matchup against VCU with a left knee sprain. Longino missed out on Villanova's last matchup against Marquette with this injury he sustained in the first half of their Big East Tournament opener against DePaul.

Longino has played in 29 games for the Wildcats this season, starting in five of those games. He is having the best season of his career, averaging 6.6 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 1.5 assists this season.

Nnanna Njoku, Villanova

Junior guard Nnanna Njoku is also listed as a game-time decision prior to this game after undergoing knee surgery in January and being sidelined indefinitely.

"We're disappointed for Nnanna, who made an impact inside for us earlier this season before this issue arose," said head coach Kyle Neptune. "We know that Nnanna will bring a great attitude to his recovery and continue to support his teammates with tremendous energy and passion."

Njoku's return was expected to be in mid-March, but the Wildcats will not rush his back after this surgery. Njoku hasn't suited up since January 6, and has scored nine total points and grabbed 21 total rebounds this season.

Trey Patterson, Villanova

Junior forward Trey Patterson remains out indefinitely after undergoing surgery to repair a torn labrum in his right shoulder this past summer.

Patterson has been with the Wildcats all three seasons of his collegiate career but has struggled to stay healthy during that time.

"It's been a difficult stretch of significant injuries for Trey," said head coach Kyle Neptune. "In my years of coaching, I can't recall a player having to undergo three different major surgeries in 11 months."

"We all feel for Trey and have a tremendous respect for the great attitude he has maintained throughout this. We look forward to the day Trey can rejoin us on the court."

Patterson hasn't been on the court this season but has played 40 games for the Wildcats in his career, averaging 0.5 points, 1.1 rebounds, and 0.2 assists.

