(Video) AJ Dybantsa puts New York fan on the spot as he spells out "the only reason" why Knicks beat the Celtics  

AJ Dybantsa is set to start his collegiate career at the BYU Cougars. The 6-foot-9 small forward, who announced that he will be starting his YouTube channel on May 5, uploaded another video on his channel, titled 'Asking New Yorkers CRAZY Questions,' on Wednesday. In the video, Dybantsa went around the streets of New York asking pedestrians some questions, and he found someone wearing a UConn Huskies shirt. The No. 1 recruit in the Class of 2025 asked him plenty of questions, including his favourite place to eat and whether he knew that the Huskies would play BYU at TD Garden on Nov. 9. The UConn fan also turned out to be a New York Knicks and Yankees fan. He did not defend his team, though, when AJ Dybantsa spelled out the only reason why the Knicks defeated the Boston Celtics last season. &quot;The only reason why the Knicks beat us is because (Jayson) Tatum got hurt, and the Patriots are just the best football team of all time,&quot; Dybantsa said (Timestamp: 7:12 onwards). &quot;So if you want to defend your New York, you can.&quot; The fan did not have anything to say, as he replied, &quot;I got nothing on that.&quot; After a stellar high school career that concluded at Utah Prep Academy, AJ Dybantsa went on to win his third gold medal for Team USA. At the FIBA U19 World Cup in Switzerland, the BYU signee averaged 14.3 points on 50.0% shooting, including 11.1% from the 3-point line and converted 84.0% of his attempts from the charity stripe. He also grabbed 4.1 rebounds, dished out 2.3 assists, stole the ball 1.1 times and recorded 0.3 blocks in 20.1 minutes per game in seven games. One of his best performances came in the 108-102 quarter-finals win against Canada, when he recorded 22 points, four rebounds, three assists and three steals in 32 minutes.AJ Dybantsa shares his experience at Red Bull headquarters In an Instagram video uploaded by Dybantsa on Friday, the small forward was present at the Red Bull HQ in Austria. He talked about his experience, saying that he did know about the place before: &quot;Nah it's crazy cause I didn't really know about it at first. They mentioned, like, oh yeah, we can send you to Austria, for like, the headquarters. I was blown away. I mean, it's just great being here. Obviously, I'm a part of the family now, so this is just the biggest part of Red Bull, so blessed to be here.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAJ Dybantsa will be joined by his former Utah Prep teammate Xavion Staton and Chamberlain Burgress next season.